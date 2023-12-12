Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Creator

Reach for the Stars with the LEGO Creator Space Astronaut Set

LEGO Has unveiled a nice set of new conduction sets are on the way including some new LEGO City sets from burger trucks to space travel

LEGO has space fever as they are diving into the final frontier with plenty of new sets. One of which is a new LEGO Creator sets that is ready to take off with a cosmic new Space Astronaut. Coming in at 647 pieces, master builders can build an articulated astronaut figure that has a removable jetpack. With elements of gold, this spaceman has it all from a detailed suit, articulation, a flight display stand, and even an opening visor that can seat your own minifigure. However, that is not all; this LEGO Creator set has a 3–in–1 feature allowing space enthusiasts to also build a spaceship with room for a LEGO miniature and a Space Dog with articulated elements. Each space creation is nicely crafted and will take your cosmic collection to new heights and for $54.99. Fans will be able to blast off in January 2024 with the Space Astronaut Set, and be on the lookout for more space themed sets arriving soon.

3-in-1 LEGO Creator Space Astronaut Set

"LEGO® fans aged 9+ can blast into space to explore new planets by recreating space adventures with this LEGO Creator Space Astronaut (31152) building toy. The astronaut figure includes a detachable jet propulsion backpack, posable legs, feet, armsand fingers and a golden opening visor with a seat inside for a minifigure (not included). Boys and girls can build 3 different space playsets: a posable space astronaut, a futuristic space dog with posable legs and tail, or a space viper jet with a seat for a minifigure (not included) to pilot it. All 3 models make great space-themed creative gifts and come with stands for display."

"LEGO Creator 3in1 toys make great gifts for kids with 3 different models to create in every box. Kids will be excited to build, rebuild and build again. 3in1 sets keep them happy for countless hours and offer a range of models that appeal to their biggest passions, including superfast vehicles, amazing animals and detailed city scenes."

3 LEGO® space toys in 1 box – Boys and girls aged 9+ who love space can build and rebuild 3 different sets using the same set of bricks with this LEGO Creator Space Astronaut toy

Endless space play possibilities – Kids can play out daring stories among the stars with 3 different space playsets: an astronaut figure, a space dog and a space viper jet

Posable space figures – The astronaut toy has posable legs, feet, arms and fingers, and the space dog has a posable tail and legs so kids can choose how to position them

LEGO® Creator toys – Every 3in1 set lets kids build 3 different models inspired by some of their biggest passions, including animals, vehicles and detailed city scenes

Build and play – This 647-piece LEGO® set featuresa buildable astronaut toy standing over 10.5 in. (27 cm) tall

