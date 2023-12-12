Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: attack of the clones, hasbro, star wars

Star Wars: The Vintage Collection Jango Fett Revealed (Exclusive)

Hasbro is back with a new Star Wars: The Vintage Collection reveal as the father of the clones has arrived with the Bounty Hunter Jango Fett

He is just a simple man trying to make his way in the universe, and now Jango Fett is returning to Star Wars: The Vintage Collection. Getting exclusively revealed by Bleeding Cool for Hasbro and the Star Wars Gift the Galaxy campaign, this infamous bounty hunter has arrived. Coming to life from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones, the Separatists hired Jango Fett as the genetic code to build the Clone Trooper Army on the planet of Kamino. Portrayed by Temuera Morrison, this skilled mercenary was a perfect specimen to push The Clone Wars to new levels and bring Boba Fett into the picture. The last time Jango was seen in The Vintage Collection fans, was back in 2011, meaning he is long overdue for a new figure. Bounty Hunter Jango Fett will now get a new deluxe, The Vintage Collection figure from Hasbro that is packed with accessories, including a removable helmet.

As for weapons, Jango Fett will come with his signature dual WESTAR-34 blaster pistols, a jetpack with attachable flame effects, and a flamethrower attachment. Hasbro is giving him a windowless deluxe box for his release, which is priced at $24.99. Whether you are trying to take out high ranking officials, taking on Jedi in the rain, or just trying to make your way through this chaotic Star Wars Universe, then this Jango Fett figure is exactly what you're looking for. The Star Wars: Attack of the Clones Deluxe Jango Fett will be a Fan Channel Exclusive with a Spring 2024 release. Pre-orders will arrive online at Fan Channel retailers like Hasbro Pulse, Entertainment Earth, and Big Bad Toy Store on 12/13 at 1 PM EST. May the Force Be with You!

"Always a Pleasure to Meet a Jedi." – Jango Fett

"STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JANGO FETT – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Summer 2024). In the Republic's final years, proficient marksman Jango Fett was considered the best bounty hunter in the galaxy. He donned a sleek armored suit that concealed his scarred face. Fans can celebrate the legacy of STAR WARS, the action-and-adventure-packed space saga from a galaxy far, far away, with this premium 3.75-inch scale STAR WARS: THE VINTAGE COLLECTION JANGO FETT figure inspired by the STAR WARS: ATTACK OF THE CLONES."

"This figure feature premium detail and design across product and packaging inspired by the original Kenner line, as well as the entertainment-inspired collector grade deco. Includes figure and 7 entertainment-inspired accessories including his signature jetpack and two blasters with fire FX. Available for pre-order 12/13 at 1pm ET at Hasbro Pulse and additional fan channel retailers."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!