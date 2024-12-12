Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

The Imperfect Spider-Man Clone Kaine is Coming Soon to Marvel Legends

Hasbro is stepping into the Spider-Verse once again with a new selection of Legends figures featuring Spider-Man and his villains

Kaine is a complex anti-hero and yet another clone of Peter Parker, who first appeared in The Web of Spider-Man #119. He was created by the Jackal during his experiments leading into the Clone Saga, but Kaine was an imperfect clone. He suffered from physical and mental instability due to genetic degradation. Kain was originally a villain to Spider-Man, donning a sweet black suit and trying to destroy the original. Kaine has slightly different powers than his counterpart, with precognition and deadly claws. Over time, Kaine would go on to seek redemption, becoming an ally and brother to Peter Parker and evening the Scarlet Spider in Houston.

Kaine is back in his classic villain outfit for a new Marvel Legends release from Hasbro. Everything from the 90s is nicely packed with this figure, from the flowing hair, purple cloak, and his black suit with blue elements. This is a must-have figure for any fans of The Clone Saga era, and pre-orders are already live at most online retailers, including Hasbro Pulse for $24.99. He is set for a Spring 2025 release and will join other figures in this wave with Francine Frye (Electro), Chameleon, Agent Venom, and even Spider-Man Unlimited.

Kaine Enters The Clone Saga with New Marvel Legends

"Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Kaine figure! This collectible 6-inch scale Marvel figure is detailed to look like the character from Marvel's Spider-Man comics. This Marvel's Kaine action figure is fully articulated with premium design and poseable head, arms, and legs. Marvel action figure set comes with 2 alternate hand accessories."

DISPLAY-WORTHY ARTICULATION: Collectible action figure features over 20 points of articulation with fully poseable head, arms, and legs for dynamic poses on your shelf

IMPERFECT CLONE: As the first of Jackal's attempts to clone Peter Parker, Kaine was left with conflicted feelings towards his both maker and Spider-Man

BUILD A MULTIVERSE OF MARVEL COLLECTIBLES: Add Marvel's Kaine to your collection of retro-inspired Spider-Man Marvel Legends Series figures

