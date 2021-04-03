Evangelion EVA02 is Ready for Launch With New Parfom Figure

Neon Genesis Evangelion might have been released back in 1995, but it is an iconic anime for decades. Fans are still obsessed with it, and the Rebuild of Evangelion has been going on for over a decade now. This legendary story created some remarkable characters include the only and only sassy Asuka Langley. The EVA-2 pilot is back once again as Phat! reveals their brand new Evangelion Parfom R figure series. EVA-2 is ready for combat with this new figure that is loaded with a great sculpt, high amounts of articulation, and accessories. The Rebuild of Evangelion figure comes with two Pallet rifles, two Progressive Knives, and the powerful thunder Spear with a foldable tip.

Phat! put a lot of detail into this new Parfom R figure, and it really shows making this a must-have collectible for Evangelion fans. The included Umbilical Cable can also be adjusted as an alternative stand allowing fans to capture some amazing poses. EVA-2 will be a great figure to display with the Parfom Evangelion Unit-01. The EVA-2 figure is priced at $71.99 and is set to release in April 2022. Pre-orders can be found here, and links are only open until May 26, 2021, so get yours while you still can.

"EVA02 is lifting off in the Parfom series! – The Parfom action figure series co-developed with garage kit dealer 'RyunRyunTei' Ryuntaro is back as the brand-new "Parfom R!" series, featuring even more articulation than before! The sixth figure to join the series is Evangelion Unit-02 from the Rebuild of Evangelion series of movies! The figure comes with two Pallet Rifles, two Progressive Knifes and a Thunder Spear featuring a foldable tip. The Umbilical Cable that attaches to the back can even be adjusted to be used as an alternative stand! Be sure to display with Parfom Evangelion Unit-01 (sold separately)!"