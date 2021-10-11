Rebuild the Titanic as LEGO Reveals Massive 9,000 Piece Building Set

LEGO has unveiled their largest building set they have ever created with the new 1:200 scale model kit of the iconic Titanic. This massive set includes 9,090 pieces, three buildable connection sections, and measures 53 inches long. The scan liner is loaded with authentic detail from 300 portholes to the iconic brides, lifeboats, cargo crane, and much more. The details do not end on the outside of the Titanic as the inside is packed with the grand staircase, cabins, doing room, and even moveable parts like the engine and anchor. History fans will be able to faithfully recreated this iconic ship and have a fun time building it. The Titanic set is priced at $600; it will be a Store exclusive which can be seen here even if pre-orders are not live. Check out all the details and pictures of this iconic 1912 ship below, and beware of icebergs.

"Since the Titanic set sail on its fateful maiden journey in 1912, the famous ship has captured imaginations across the world. Now you can pay tribute to it with this colossal LEGO® Titanic (10294) collectible model building project. This 1:200 scale model is designed in 3 sections, faithfully recreating the features of the Titanic. The cross section reveals interior details like the first-class dining room, the grand staircase, one of the boiler rooms and many cabins from the different passenger classes. Bring the story of the Titanic to life by recreating details such as the ship's bridge, promenade deck, reading lounge, swimming pool and many more. This model is one of the largest LEGO models ever at over 53 in. (135 cm) long. And with over 9,000 pieces, it provides many hours of building pleasure culminating in a stunning piece to display with pride."

Faithfully recreate the historical details of the Titanic in this 1:200 scale ship model. Authentic details include over 300 portholes, the iconic bridge, lifeboats, benches, cargo crane and more.

The ship splits into 3 sections, giving a view of the detailed interior. Assemble and admire the grand staircase, cabins, dining room, smoking lounge, reading lounge and swimming pool.

Build and explore the realistic features of a working ship. Turn the propellers to see the piston engines turn inside. Raise and lower the anchor and adjust the tension line running between the masts.

This colossal Titanic ship model makes a historical collectible display piece and comes with a display stand to support each section. Add the name plaque to the bow for the perfect finishing touch.

One of the largest and longest LEGO® models ever, measuring over 53 in. (135 cm) long, 17.5 in. (44 cm) high, and 6 in. (16 cm) wide.

