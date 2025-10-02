Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: dc comics, mezco toyz

Red Hood Takes on Gotham with New Mezco Toyz One:12 Figure

Mezco Toyz brings some heat with a brand new and exclusive One:12 figure as Red Hood brings his blood and weapon to Gotham

Article Summary Red Hood returns to Gotham in Mezco Toyz’s new One:12 Collective exclusive action figure release.

Jason Todd’s journey from Robin to Red Hood underpins the character’s dark and vengeful legacy.

The figure features detailed comic-accurate designs, multiple heads, weapons, and interchangeable hands.

Fans can join the waitlist for the Red Hood One:12 figure, set to ship after NYCC 2025 for $116.

Red Hood is a very interesting and complex character inside DC Comics, most famously associated with Jason Todd, the second Robin. The Red Hood identity actually predates Jason, first appearing in Detective Comics #168 (1951) as an alias used by the Joker before his transformation into Gotham's Clown Prince of Crime. However, decades later, the Red Hood mantle was revived in a darker form after Jason Todd's death at the hands of the Joker in the iconic DC Comics 1988 storyline Batman: A Death in the Family. Jason was resurrected via the Lazarus Pit in Batman: Under the Hood (2005,) but is now more vengeful than before.

Years later, Jason has returned to Gotham as the new Red Hood, bringing brutal tactics and firearms to Gotham. His next mission now arrives at Mezco Toyz with their latest and exclusive DC Comics One:12 Collective figure. Red Hood is loaded with impressive comic book detail, standard and cracked helmet head sculpts, various guns with effects, and two crowbars. This is a figure that DC Comics fans have been waiting for. A waitlist is already live on Mezco Toyz for $116 and ships after NYCC 2025.

Mezco Toyz – One:12 Collective – DC Comics Red Hood

"Once at Batmans side as Robin, now an outlaw; Jason Todd returns from the dead as the vigilante – Red Hood!Outfitted in tactical armor, a leather-like jacket and an intimidating red mantle, Red Hood is equipped with a high-caliber arsenal to fight crime on his own termsThe One:12 Collective Red Hood includes two head portraits, ten interchangeable hands, and an array of weaponry.Batmans protg, Jason Todd was eliminated by the Joker. Now hes back to walk his own path as the fearsome Red Hood. Armed with weapons and unmatched strength, the Red Hood brings a brutal style of vigilantism that rattles the underworld of Gotham city and pits him against his once mentor"

