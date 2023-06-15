Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, LEGO Icons, pirates

Rediscover the Secrets of Eldorado Fortress with New LEGO Icons Set

Inspired by the 1989 original set, LEGO is bringing some iconic Pirates back as they announce the return of the Eldorado Fortress

It is time to travel back in time with LEGO as they bring back a classic and original set from 1989. Paying tribute to the LEGO Pirates legend, the new LEGO Icons Eldorado Fortress has come back with an upgrade. These new remastered vintage sets take Master builders back in time, and the Eldorado Fortress is packed with new details and surprises to explore. The set comes in at 2509 pieces and will come with a total of 8 LEGO minifigures. Explore the fortress as Imperial soldiers or pirates discover the mysteries hidden within other minifigures, including a skeleton, monkey, Parrot, and a delightful crab. Take control of the island with the cannon, catch pirates in your prison, discover the mysterious trap doors, or set sail. The LEGO Icons Eldorado Fortress is priced at $214.99, it is set for a July 7, 2023 release, and the set can be seen here.

Ahoy! Voyage off to the Eldorado Fortress Once Again with LEGO

"Rediscover the world of LEGO® Pirates with the LEGO Icons Eldorado Fortress (10320) building set for adults. This tribute to the iconic 1980s model (6276) comes with new features that will thrill fans of the LEGO Pirates range. The brick-built base houses detailed rooms, and new building pieces allow for greater architectural expression while retaining the classic feel of the original playset."

"Uncover hidden treasures as you craft the iconic fortress brick by brick, including the admiral's office, a pirate prison and an array of secret spaces. Combine the modular room sections to create different configurations and stage epic battle scenes with working cannons, 8 minifigures and a cool pirate galleon with printed fabric sails. Spend quality time with premium LEGO sets for adults. This LEGO Pirates-themed building set makes an immersive project for you or a top gift for fans of classic LEGO sets."

A classic LEGO® Pirates build for adults – Step back in time for a nostalgic building project with the LEGO Icons Eldorado Fortress (10320), a tribute to the iconic 1980s LEGO Pirates range

What's in the box? – Includes all you need to build the model naval fortress, pirate ship and rowboat, plus 6 imperial soldier and 2 pirate minifigures and skeleton, monkey, parrot and crab figures

Features and functions – The fortress and brick-built base house an array of detailed rooms and the modular sections can be combined to form different fortress configurations

A pirate-themed gift for adults and fans of the 1980s LEGO® Pirates range – Take time out for yourself or treat a loved one to mark any special anniversary or occasion

Dimensions – The fort (in open configuration) measures over 10.5 in. (27 cm) high, 27.5 in. (70 cm) wide and 9.5 in. (24 cm) deep

Minifigure accessories – Includes firing cannons, a treasure map, chests, barrels, sacks, muskets, swords, bowls, goblets, bottles, lanterns, prison keys, a cooking pot, desk, candle and quill pen

