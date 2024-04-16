Posted in: Collectibles, LEGO | Tagged: lego, star wars

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz Set Revealed by LEGO

Step into a galaxy far, far away with LEGO as they continue to celebrate 25 Years of LEGO Star Wars with even more new sets

Wizard! LEGO is returning to a galaxy far, far away with a brand new BrickHeadz set for Star Wars: The Phantom Menace. Coming in at 732 pieces, this special set captures some iconic heroes and villains as brick-built LEGO figures from the prequel film. A total of six figures are featured: Qui-Gon Jinn, Darth Maul, Jar Jar Binks, Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, and Captain Panaka. Each figure will get its own brick baseplates, as well as themed accessories from Star Wars, like Darth Maul's red double-bladed lightsaber, Qui-Gon's green lightsaber, Anakin's wrench, and more. The BrickHeadz sets are already interesting to see, and these little guys will be perfect in a set or spread out around your collection. Star Wars collectors can bring home this new The Phantom Menace for $54.99, and it is set for a May 1, 2024 release. Pre-orders are not live, but force-sensitive builders can find the product page already on the LEGO Store. May the Force be with you.

LEGO Star Wars: The Phantom Menace BrickHeadz

"Celebrate the 25th anniversary of Star Wars: The Phantom Menace and LEGO® Star Wars™ building sets with this build-and-display set of 6 collectible LEGO BrickHeadz™ figures (40676). A cool anytime gift for Star Wars fans, it features brick-built LEGO figures of Jar Jar Binks, Anakin Skywalker, Queen Amidala, Captain Panaka, Qui-Gon Jinn and Darth Maul, each with baseplates, plus authentic accessories such as young Anakin's hammer and Darth Maul's red double-bladed lightsaber."

Star Wars: The Phantom Menace characters in LEGO® BrickHeadz™ style – Rekindle memories of an epic story with this build-and-display set of LEGO Star Wars™ BrickHeadz figures

Authentic details – Build Anakin Skywalker in his Podracing outfit, Queen Amidala with gem elements on her dress, Qui-Gon Jinn in his Jedi outfit, Darth Maulwith 10 horns, and more

Build and display – The 6 buildable LEGO® figures in this 732-piece set each measure over 2.5 in. (6 cm) high, 1.5 in. (4 cm) wide and 2 in. (5 cm) deep

