Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: image comics, McFarlane Toys, spawn

McFarlane Debuts 30th Anniversary Wakanda Forever Spawn #311 Figure

McFarlane Toys is celebrating its legendary 30th Anniversary with some brand new collectibles from the world of Spawn

McFarlane Toys is commemorating three decades of innovation and excellence with some new special release figures. Each of these pays homage to the enduring legacy of Image Comics Spawn, which has broken records for indy comic books. McFarlane Toys has been dropping some dark and heavy figures since the 90s, and it was only recently that Spawn returned in collectibles format after Spawn's Universe expanded. Some of these new releases are brand new sculpts and remastered releases from the 2000s. As for the latest releases, McFarlane Toys is bringing their popular Spawn #311 cover to life, which pays homage to Chadwick Boseman.

This tribute cover features Spawn in a Wakanda Forever pose and will be offered in standard and autographed versions. A lot of detail was put into this figure to bring it 3-dimensional, making it a must-have for Spawn as well as Black Panther fans. As fans and collectors alike rejoice in this milestone anniversary, McFarlane Toys will have this #311 figure priced at $24.99 (autographed at $39.99) with an April release, and pre-orders are already live along with other 30th anniversary figures.

Spawn #311 (Spawn) – McFarlane 30th Anniversary

"Al Simmons is a Hellspawn. Upon his death, he was transformed to become General of Hell's Armies. But Al is different; he rebelled against his master, Malebolgia, and broke the chains of his control. Now, Spawn stands on the side of humanity. Protecting the mortal realm against the threats from Heaven and Hell."

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on TODD McFARLANE'S SPAWN comic books.

Featured in McFarlane Toys 30th Anniversary themed packaging.

Includes a figure base.

Includes collectible art card with character art on the front, and character biography on the back.

Collect all McFARLANE TOYS figures.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!