Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged: dark horse comics, mezco toyz, the mask

Mezco Toyz Debuts Dark Horse Comics The Mask Deluxe One:12 Figure

The Mask is back as Mezco Toyz unleashing the chaos of this looney anti-hero with their newest One:12 Collective figure

Get ready to embrace some new zany chaos with Mezco Toyz as they debut their latest smokin' One:12 Collective figure with The Mask. It is time to put on the mask of mischief god once again as this figure hilariously comes from the pages of the Dark Horse Comics series. This comic-based figure is packed with vibrant colors, as well as some exaggerated features, and a plethora of zany accessories. This antihero has three swappable heads with a creepy smile, a bullet in the head, and a wacky transformation sculpt. This figure is a The Mask collector's dream come true, and he comes with a Tommy Gun, pistol, Uzi, bombs, and some wacky Uber guns! Nothing can stop the power of The Mask, and this Deluxe Edition figure is priced at $112.00. These oddball comic figure that Mezco has been doing, like The Mask and Dick Tracy, are fantastic to see, and it is giving new life to iconic characters. Mask is set to be unleashing on the world once again in August 2024, and pre-orders are already live right here.

Mezco Toyz One:12 The Mask – Deluxe Edition

"Get ready for a riotous rampage as The Mask joins the One:12 Collective! The deluxe One:12 Collective The Mask is dressed to kill, outfitted in a vintage style suit inspired by his appearance in Dark Horse comics. The look consists of a removable suit jacket, white shirt, tie adorned with a skull pattern, belt, pleated suit pants, and dress shoes."

"The antihero is all smiles! He comes complete with three interchangeable head portraits that capture varying toothy expressions including a multi-faced, comical, double-take expression. He wouldn't be The Mask without a wide array of weaponry including two customized uber-guns that are no laughing matter – a maniacal combination of firepower fit only for The Mask! Also included are guns, more guns and even more guns… Unleash chaos with The Mask today – it's time to let the mayhem loose!"

THE ONE:12 COLLECTIVE THE MASK FEATURES:

One:12 Collective body with over 28 points of articulation

Three (3) interchangeable head portraits including a comical double-take expression

Hand painted authentic detailing

Approximately 17 cm tall

Nine (9) interchangeable hands One (1) pair of posing hands (L&R) One (1) pair of gun resting hands (L&R) One (1) pair of gun trigger hands (L&R) One (1) pair of fists (L&R) One (1) pointing hand (R)



COSTUME:

Vintage style suit jacket (removable)

Shirt

Tie with skull pattern

Belt

Vintage style pleated suit pants

Dress shoes

ACCESSORIES:

One (1) uber-gun

One (1) uber-gun with interchangeable barrels

One (1) Tommy gun

One (1) pistol

One (1) submachine gun

Two (2) bombs

Three (3) gun blast FX

One (1) One:12 Collective display base with logo

One (1) One:12 Collective adjustable display post

Each One:12 Collective The Mask – Deluxe Edition figure is packaged in a collector-friendly box, designed with collectors in mind.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!