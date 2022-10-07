RSVLTS Debuts First-to-Market TMNT Polo at NYCC 2022

New York Comic Con 2022 is in full effect, and there are plenty of events, announcements, and panels this weekend. However, there is always something special about a convention exclusive, and there are plenty this year. RSVLS is attending NYCC 2022, and while they do not specifically have an exclusive, they are dropping a new First-to-Market Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Polo right at the convention! This marks the second TMNT reveal that RSVLTS has dropped, as they just revealed a new set of Street Fighter collab button-down shirts, which can be viewed here. The RSVLTS/Breakfast Balls polos are fairly new but comfortable as shell and made of the same material as their widely popular Kunuflex button-downs. These shirts are more designed to give wearers a little more performance for sports like golf, but I am sure you can take Shredder down too.

TMNT Lil' Turts Polo – First-to-Market at NYCC 2022

The turtles are back, and your golf game will never look better with this shell-shocking new polo tee. Our favorite turtle's iconic animated design return with their faces placed all over this polo, and a nice slice of pizza has been dropped as the Polo icon. This comfortable tee will take your golf game, business meeting, or classy event to a whole new cowabunga-style level. Be one of the first to show your TMNT love by grabbing one of these totally tubular polos at New York Comic Con 2022 this weekend!

This shirt is arriving first at New York Comic Con 2022 and can be found right at the RSVLTS booth during the event. If you are not attending the event, then TMNT fans will also have the chance to snag up one of these slices at a later date. However, if you do not want to wait around, then RSVLTS has a nice set of other TMNT All-Day Polos you can get today. All four Turtles are featured here with their eyes and colored bandanas getting displayed across the chest. Your group will be the slickest at any event, or you can step into the role of each turtle throughout the week by yourself. Fans will be able to find all of these All-Day Polo tees as a solo release, or you can snag up the whole team right here. Check out the set below and stay tuned for collection reveals from RSVLTS and take your wardrobe to a new level.

"Hot dogs at the turn are out. Pizza at the turn is in. This turtle-green All-Day Polo is the perfect fit for a radical day on the course with your fearsome foursome. Not only does it provide an extra set of eyes to help find your ball that took a nasty hop into the woods, but it also gives off instant intimidation by shooting daggers (err, bo staffs) at the slow-playing group in front of you. Cowabogey!"