Regal Robot Brings Indiana Jones Nurhachi Urn Artifact to Life Aquire one of the priceless artifacts as seen in Indiana Jones with the help of Regal Robot with their new line of collectibles

Regal Robot is back, and this time we are not entering the world of Star Wars but Indiana Jones! Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny arrives this June, and everyone wants a piece of the legendary archeologist. Regal Robot is doing something a little different as they kicked off their new Indiana Jones Archive Collection. One of those new items in that release is the prop replica of the infamous Nurhachi Urn from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom. That is right, faithfully recreated from the original prop from the film, fans will be getting a hand-painted replica as close to the real one. Collectors don't have to endure gunshots or poison to acquire this priceless artifact. However, they will have to join a Waitlist as this beauty was limited to only 150 pieces and has been highly sought-after piece. The Urn of Nurhachi Prop Replica is priced at $399.99, and Indiana Jones fans can find the item right here.

Return to Club Obi-Wan with Regal Robot

"Our debut Archive Collection prop replica from Indiana Jones™ is the Nurhachi Urn from Indiana Jones and the Temple of Doom™. Featured in the exciting opening of the 1984 film, the urn is a pivotal prop in the Club Obi-Wan sequence. Made to look like ancient jade, the urn in the film is sought by the gangster Lao Che™ who claims it holds the ashes of "Nurhachi, the first emperor of the Manchu dynasty."

"Our replica artifact was scanned directly from the original hero prop used in the film. Like that prop, the top is removable and our replicas are cast in the same style of translucent polyurethane resin. They are painted with layers of color and aging to help create an antique jade look. This edition includes a hand-numbered metal plaque and has outstanding lineage and a direct connection to the original film artifact."

"Each approximately 6.5″ tall prop replica comes with a beautiful 4.75" diameter stained walnut hardwood base and is hand packed in a gloss black box with die-cut foam insert and COA. 100% made in the U.S.A., every replica in this edition is meticulously hand painted, making each a unique tribute to the artistry involved behind the scenes of this classic adventure!"