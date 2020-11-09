Regal Robot Announces Bantha Magnetic Sculpture from The Mandalorian

The Mando Monday reveals continue as Regal Robot announces another amazing collectible. In the season two premiere of the hit Disney+ live-action series, The Mandalorian, we saw our hero on the desert planet of Tatooine once again. We are not only greeted by a new character with some iconic armor but the return of the Tuskan Raiders. The Sand People cross the desert with the help of their truth stead's, the Bantha's and now you can bring one home. Regal Robot has announced another addition to their magnetic mini sculpture Beast Collection series. Things have already gotten chilly with the Tauntaun, massive with the Racor, and now things get hairy with the Bantha. These miniature magnetic mini sculptures showcase the iconic Star Wars creature with a nice faux finish. Each magnet is hand-painted and is sculpted to perfection that will please many Star Wars and The Mandalorian fans.

Regal Robot continues to impress us with their amazing Star Wars collectibles and we can't wait to see what else they have. The magnetic Beast Collection features some iconic Star Wars creatures over the film's history and will make a great addition to anyone's home, office, collection, or even your fridge. Regal Robot has a Limited number of these in stock so make sure you don't miss out. The Mandalorian Bantha Magnet is priced at $29.99 it is set to go up for sale today, November 9 at 4 PM EST and here. While you're at it don't forget to check out some of the other amazing Star Wars decor, furniture, and collectibles from Regal Robot that will take your collection to new heights.

"Our Bantha Magnet is the third Star Wars™ magnetic mini sculpture in our Beast Collection. We drew inspiration from the large Tatooine beasts often found riding single file carrying Tusken Raiders looking to hide their numbers and have been most recently seen in the second season of the hit Disney+ show, The Mandalorian™.

When Star Wars: A New Hope debuted, it took fans to a new galaxy inhabited by countless creatures with bold and interesting designs. Our Elements Series features crafted sculptures that are classically styled. Each piece in this art series will have a hand-finished premium "element" to create a look that evokes the subject. Designed, prototyped and produced in the USA, each magnet is cast in solid resin and hand painted by our artists in our New York studio with distinctive faux finishes. They ship ready to display. Add this great set to your collection, home, office, man-cave or fridge!"