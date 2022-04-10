Rescue Sirius Black with LEGO's New Harry Potter Hogwarts Set

Coming out of Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban, Sirius Black makes his escape. LEGO has revealed a brand new Harry Potter set is on the way with the Hogwarts Courtyard: Sirius's Rescue. Coming in at only 345 pieces, Harry and Hermione are back from their time-traveling adventures, and they rescue Sirius Black and Buckbeak. Coming in at 12.5 inches, Sirius Black awaits his fate at Hogwarts, but Harry has something to say about it. Buckbeak makes his faithful return to LEGO with moveable wings and the ability to have a passenger on his back. The Hogwarts castle is a simple build but will connect with other LEGO Hogwarts Castle sets to give fans an entire Castle. Three mini-figures are included, along with the faithful Hippogriff, and the new Harry Potter set will come in at $49.99. Pre-orders for the Hogwarts Courtyard: Sirius's Rescue will go live right here on June 19, 2022.

"Inspire witches, wizards and Muggles aged 8 and up to explore a magical world of imaginative play with LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Courtyard: Sirius's Rescue (76401). This versatile playset is based on memorable scenes from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™. It features 3 iconic minifigures – Harry Potter, Hermione Granger™ and Sirius Black™ – and popular Buckbeak™ the Hippogriff. Buckbeak has movable wings and room on his back for a minifigure passenger."

"A prison cell high in the Hogwarts tower is the scene for a daring rescue, and Harry's famous Firebolt racing broomstick is there to speed kids to their next magical adventure! The free LEGO Building Instructions app lets kids view, zoom and rotate the model as they build, providing an amazing sense of immersion and interaction during the construction process. This modular set connects with others in the series to create an entire Hogwarts Castle."

Magical adventures – LEGO® Harry Potter™ Hogwarts™ Courtyard: Sirius's Rescue (76401) is packed with role-play fun, from a daring prison rescue to a thrilling flight on Buckbeak™ the Hippogriff

Iconic characters – The set includes Harry Potter™, Hermione Granger™ and Sirius Black™ minifigures and a Buckbeak™ the Hippogriff figure with movable wings and room on his back for a passenger

Imaginative play possibilities – Kids can recreate the iconic rescue scene from Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban™ and conjure up endless enchanting stories of their own

Lots to explore – This versatile set measures over 12.5 in. (31 cm) high, 8.5 in. (22 cm) wide and 4 in. (10 cm) deep, making it fun to build, play with and put on display