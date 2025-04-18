Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: hasbro, star wars

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Cal Kestis and Turgle Black Series Revealed

Star Wars Celebration Japan has arrived and with it, a new selection of collectibles coming soon from Hasbro and a galaxy far, far away

Article Summary Discover new fan-favorite character Turgle in Star Wars Jedi: Survivor's exciting storyline.

Hasbro unveils Star Wars Black Series multipack with Cal Kestis, Turgle, BD-1, and more.

Customize Cal with lightsabers, a sick mustache, and more, for authentic in-game experiences.

Pre-order the exclusive set on Amazon for $44.99, launching in Summer 2025.

In Star Wars Jedi: Survivor, Cal Kestis returns as a seasoned Jedi Knight, hardened by years of taking the fight to the Empire. The Mantis Crew has been disassembled since the events of Fallen Order, and with new rising threats, it is time to unite once again. As the player continues to explore the mysteries of Jedi: Survivor, they travel to the planet Koboh for a new mission. This planet features an unexpected fan-favorite alien, as Turgle enters the Star Wars Universe. This small, frog-like alien has a nervous personality, but provides comic relief, even though he seems to create a mess wherever he goes.

Hasbro has now unveiled that Turgle will be coming to the Star Wars: Black Series line with a new Jedi: Survivor multipack. The set features Cal Kestis, Turgle, BD-1, and Skoova Stev with plenty of customizable options for Cal, just like in the game. Give Cal a variety of lightsabers with white blades, a sick mustache, a blaster, and have him team up with Turgle, who is nicely crafted right off the screen. The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor set is priced at $44.99, it is set as an Amazon Exclusive, and pre-orders arrive today (4/18) at 12 PM EST with a Summer 2025 release

Star Wars Jedi: Survivor – Cal Kestis, Turgle, & Skoova Stev

"(HASBRO | Ages 4 years & up | Approx. Retail Price: $44.99 | Pre-order on April 18 at 12 PM ET on Amazon; available Summer 2025). THE BLACK SERIES includes 6-inch action figures, vehicles, and roleplay items from the 40-plus-year legacy of the STAR WARS Galaxy, letting fans create galactic scenes with a faithfulness to STAR WARS comic books, movies, series, and more."

"This action figure multipack is detailed to look like Cal Kestis, BD-1, Turgle, and Skoova Stev from STAR WARS JEDI: SURVIVOR. Comes with 7 accessories inspired by the game. Display STAR WARS fandom on your shelf with window box packaging featuring sleek character art. Look for more Gaming Greats Black Series figures to recreate your favorite in-game moments — or imagine your own (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

