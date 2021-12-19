Resident Evil 3 Jill Valentine Receives Two PureArts Statues

PureArts has released their newest statue as Jill Valentine is back from the hit video game Resident Evil 3. This new 1/4th scale statue will feature two different versions with Classic Jill and S.T.A.R.S. Edition statue featuring one of her costumes. Standing 17.5" tall, Jill is shown going toe to toe with a group of zombies with a pistol in hand. Every part of this Resident Evil statue is highly detailed, from the blood splattering zombie heads to the leaping action pose of Jill Valentine. Each statue is pretty limited as well with the Classic Version coming in at 2000 pieces and the S.T.A.R.S. Edition coming in at only 500 pieces. Resident Evil 3 fans will not want to miss out on owning this beautiful pieces with pre-orders here for Classic at $849 and here for S.T.A.R.S. at $949.

"Resident Evil 3 Jill Valentine 1/4 Scale Statue S.T.A.R.S. Edition – Special Operations Agent Jill Valentine is reporting for duty! Calm under pressure, quick-thinking, elite tactical training; who wouldn't want someone of this caliber on their team? Depicted slaying zombies in her quest for justice, the ¼ Scale Jill Valentine Statue joins our Resident Evil Collection just in time for the series' 25th Anniversary celebration. As part of the 25th Anniversary celebration of the Resident Evil series we've created an extremely limited edition of Jill in her S.T.A.R.S. uniform, slaying zombies in her quest for justice. Edition size is only 500 units!!"

Available exclusively on PureArts.com.

Product Highlights:

Beautifully detailed sculpt of Jill Valentine

High quality paint application

S.T.A.R.S. Uniform

Special 25th Anniversary S.T.A.R.S. Edition

Edition size: 500

Product Details:

Licensed by Capcom

Scale: ¼

Polyresin Statue

Estimated Delivery: Q4 2022

Shipping: USA, Canada, UK, Europe, Middle East, Russian Federation, Australia, New Zealand