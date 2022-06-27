Leon S. Kennedy Discovers the Horrors of Raccoon City with DAMTOYS

These new Resident Evil remakes that Capcom has been giving us have been an absolute blessing. I am super excited to see Resident Evil 4 rebuilt from the ground up, featuring everyone's favorite R.P.D Officer, Leon S. Kennedy. It looks like DAMTOYS and NAUTS are also showing some love towards Leon as well as they debut their newest 1/6th scale figure. This figure features the new design of Leon S. Kennedy from the new Resident Evil 2 Remake with some adjustments. This version of Leon combines old and new versions of the game, giving us his Classic Outfit from the original. Our Resident Evil hero will feature 30 points of articulation, an entire arsenal of weapons, and an updated classic outfit. All we need now is some 1/6 scale zombies from Resident Evil to really bring this figure to life. The Resident Evil 2 Leon S. Kennedy (Classic Ver.) 1/6 Scale Figure is priced at a mighty $329.99. He is set for a Q4 2-22 release; pre-orders are live here, and check out all of his accessories below.

"NAUTS and DAMTOYS team up to give fans the ultimate 1/6 collectible figure of young Leon S. Kennedy (Classic Ver.) as seen in the popular CAPCOM game, Resident Evil 2! The DAMTOYS Resident Evil 2 Leon S. Kennedy (Classic Ver.) figure has a detailed head sculpt, multiple weapons, accessories, and a costume that fully demonstrates the power of production technology, faithfully recreating Leon from the remake. With a number of weapons, accessories, and a fully poseable body with over 30 points of articulation, Leon can be displayed as though he walked right out of the screen."

Product Features

1/6 Scale

Made of plastic and fabric

Based on the Resident Evil 2 video game

Features real fabric outfit, weapons, and tactical gloved hands

DAM 3.0 poseable body with over 30 points of articulation

Comes with accessories seen in the game!

Box Contents

Leon S. Kennedy figure

Head sculpt

Tactical gloved hands Right hand for holding weapons Left hand for holding handgun Left hand for holding shotgun/SMG Left hand for holding flashlight Right hand for holding ATM-4 Left hand for holding ATM-4

RPD uniform shirt (Classic police ver.)

RPD uniform pants (Classic police ver.)

Uniform belt

Pair of elbow pads

Pair of knee pads

Pair of boots

Radio pouch

Drop leg holster

Matilda handgun Gun stock Muzzle brake High-capacity mag

M19 handgun

W-870 Shotgun Shotgun stock

W-870 long barrel shotgun

LE 5 submachine gun

ATM-4

Flash grenade

Hand grenade

2 Combat knives

4 Keys

First aid spray

Radio set with hand mic

Flashlight

Handgun ammo

Large-caliber handgun ammo

Stand