New Spider-Man VHS Marvel Legends Debuts with Green Goblin & MJ Bring home even more Spider-Man adventures as pre-orders are finally here for the latest VHS Marvel Legends 2-Pack figure set

Pre-orders for a new Spider-Man: The Animated Series VHS Marvel Legends set have finally arrived. It looks like Hasbro has finally dropped the previously teased Green Goblin and Mary Jane Watson 2-Pack, seen here. This release is part of the new cel-shaded windowless VHS series of figures that are exclusively released on Hasbro Pulse. Both figures are a welcome addition to the line, and it is nice to see Mary Jane Watson finally get a faithful figure, unlike her last Gwen Stacy bundled release. The Green Goblin really steals the show here with a Norman Osborn secondary head, pumpkin bomb, goblin glider, and satchel. Hasbro also knocks the fun VHS packaging out of the park with some fantastic art that is perfect for in-box collectors. Fans can snag up the Marvel Legends Series MJ Watson & Green Goblin right here for $52.99. They are set for an August 2023 release, and be sure to snag up the other 2-packs to finish the line.

Green Goblin and Mary Jane Get Animated with Hasbro

"Possessing Norman Osborn's mind once more, the Green Goblin aims to exact revenge on Spider-Man by kidnapping the fierce, independent Mary Jane Watson. These collectible 6-inch-scale Marvel Legends figures are detailed to look like the Mary Jane Watson & Green Goblin characters from the 1994 Spider-Man: The Animated Series cartoon, featuring premium detail, multiple points of articulation, and 6 series-inspired accessories."

Includes: 2 figures and 6 accessories