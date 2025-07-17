Posted in: Collectibles, NECA | Tagged: NECA, predator

Return to 1987 with the Return of NECA's 1/4 Scale Predator Figure

NECA is bringing back some pretty legendary 1/4 scale collectibles as they enter the jungle with the Predator once again

Article Summary NECA reissues the iconic 1/4 scale Jungle Hunter Predator figure from the 1987 movie classic.

Updated release features new LED lights in the mask’s targeting system and gauntlet computer.

Stands over 19 inches tall with screen-accurate details and comes packed with trophy accessories.

Pre-orders are open for $149.99, making it easier for fans to own this legendary Predator collectible.

In the 1987 movie, " Predator, " movie-goers were introduced to a new sci-fi action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger as Dutch. He leads a special forces team into the Central American jungle, where they are hunted by a deadly alien that lives for the hunt. NECA is returning to that iconic film as their fan-favorite 1/4 scale Jungle Hunter Predator figure is back and better than ever. This popular collectible has now received a reissue that is adding LEDs to its mighty sculpt. The mask's targeting system and the gauntlet computer will now light up, only enhancing its display options.

Clocking in at over 19" tall, the new version features screen-accurate details with mesh body suit netting, trophy skull accessories, and a plasma cannon. The entire 1/4 scale figure is all placed in its own massive window-box and gets a new retail price of $149.99. Predator fans do not have to pay those sky-high aftermarket rates to acquire one of these beauties, and pre-orders are already live. Be sure to also keep your eyes peeled for the Predator 2 City Hunter 1/4 scale figure that's also getting a reissue.

Predator – Jungle Hunter with LED Lights 1/4 Scale

"Based on the original 1987 Predator film, this massive action figure marks the triumphant return of the Jungle Hunter Predator to our 1/4 scale line! Long out of production, our very first Predator 1/4 scale has been updated to include LED lights in the mask's targeting system and in the gauntlet computer. The figure stands an impressive 19 inches tall and is entirely accurate to the movie design, articulated plasma caster and mesh body suit netting. Comes with removable backpack, trophy skulls and necklace accessories. Uses button cell batteries, included."

19 inches (48.26cm)

1/4 Scale

Made of plastic

Based on the 1987 Predator movie

20 Points of articulation

Requires button cell batteries (included) Product Features

Box Contents Predator figure

Alternate closed hand

Removable plasmacaster

Trophy skulls

Trophy spine

