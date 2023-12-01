Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: Avatar: The Way Of Water, iron studios

Return to Pandora with Iron Studios and Avatar: The Way of Water

Iron Studio is back with a beautiful assortment of new statues from around the multiverse including a new Avatar: The Way of Water release

Article Summary Iron Studios releases a 1/10 scale Jake Sully statue from Avatar: The Way of Water.

Statue shows Jake with tactical gear, set for a Q3 2024 release at $299.99.

Features include a translucent water base, capturing Na'vi battle readiness.

Check out other stunning Avatar figures like Neytiri, also from Iron Studios.

Prepare to be transported to the mesmerizing world of Pandora as Iron Studios unveils their latest 1/10 Art Scale Statue. Jake Sully is back from the hit sequel Avatar: The Way of Water, showcasing this warrior with a tactical vest, gun, and tomahawk. Avatar fans will be able to immerse themselves in the breathtaking allure of James Cameron's cinematic universe with this statue that comes in at 18.8" tall. Jake Sully is depicted in his Na'vi glory, as he lunges into battle on a nicely sculpted translucent water base. Avatar: The Way of Water fans will fans will notice a remarking resemblance to the Na'vi warrior with tons of detail above and before the water. Pandora awaits your return, and collectors will be able to purchase the Jake Sully 1/10 Art Scale statue for $299.99 with a Q3 2024 release. Be sure to also check out Iron Studios' other Avatar statues, like the Na'vi princess Neytiri, who is taking aim.

Jake Sully – Avatar: The Way of Water

"After migrating through the sea of the exotic and wild Pandora, and joining forces with the Reef Clan Metkayina in a archipelago, the brave, audacious, and fearless leader of the clan Omaticaya dives into the ocean water, swimming among the vegetation of exuberant colorful corals and an eccentric sea fauna, preparing to fight and defend his family and clan against the Sky People invaders, he carries his assault riffle M69 on his left arm, a reflex of the times when he was still a human marine, while wielding his Na'vi axe in his right hand!"

"From the sci-fi epic, co-written-edited-produced and directed by James Cameron, Iron Studios present their statue "Jake Sully – Avatar: The Way of Water – Art Scale 1/10", with the hero protagonist of the Avatar franchise, the second release by Iron Studios, inspired by the sequel that was the highest box office in 2022, with 4 Oscars nominations, winner of Best Visual Effects among many other awards."

