Return to the 90's with Sideshow's New Marvel Comics Jubilee Statue

Sideshow Collectibles has just revealed their newest Marvel Comics Premium Format Figure as Jubilee brings some fireworks

The statue stands 18.5” tall, showcasing Jubilee’s classic outfit, skateboard, and LED fireworks.

Inspired by Jubilee’s iconic comic and X-Men: The Animated Series appearances from the 1990s.

Pre-orders are open now, with an October 2026 release and a $1,050 price tag on Sideshow Collectibles.

Jubilation "Jubilee" Lee is a longtime X-Men fan-favorite known for her bright personality, mall-rat attitude, and explosive mutant powers. She first appeared in Marvel Comics with Uncanny X-Men #244 in 1989, and was created by Chris Claremont and Marc Silvestri. Jubilee quickly became the youngest member of the X-Men after being taken in by Wolverine. Her popularity would rise even higher in the 1990s through major comic storylines and the hit cartoon, X-Men: The Animated Series. Over the years, this X-Men character has evolved through many events, from a temporary transformation into a vampire to joining the Generation X team.

This iconic era of Jubilee is now the inspiration behind Sideshow Collectibles' newest Premium Format Marvel Comics statue. Standing 18.5" tall, Jubilee is beautifully captured in her classic '90s look with plenty of dynamic detail. All of her explosive attitude is featured here as she escapes the clutches of a Sentinel and, of course, in style with a skateboard and LED pyrotechnic effects. A lot of detail is packed into this X-Men Premium Format Statue from Sideshow, and Jubilee collectors can pre-order one for their collection today. This explosive statue has a $1,050 price tag, and payment plans are available through Sideshow Collectibles, with an October 2026 release.

Sideshow – Marvel Comics Jubilee Premium Format Figure

"The Jubilee Premium Format™ Figure measures 18.5 inches (47 cm) tall, 16.3 inches (41.4 cm) wide, and 13.3 inches (33.7 cm) deep as this plucky mutant explodes onto the scene with color and charisma. Loud, proud, and never backing down, Jubilation Lee evokes her holiday namesake as starburst-shaped sparklers shoot from her hand. A trained gymnast, Jubilee performs an ollie on a specialized skateboard framed by supercharged bursts of plasma. Whether she's heading to the mall or taking down Sentinels, this girl sure knows how to travel in style."

"Inspired by the character's appearance in Marvel Comics, this fully sculpted X-Men collectible depicts Jubilee in her fly '90s-era ensemble. She wears a yellow trench coat, pink crop top, blue shorts, and matching boots and gloves — plus, peep that cute keychain! The quarter scale Marvel statue includes two portraits: one showcasing Jubilee's bubblegum-pop enthusiasm and the other with protective shades shielding her bright eyes from stray pyrotechnics. Those multicolored blasts on the base light up with LED-powered features, giving Jubilee more glow than a late-night arcade."

