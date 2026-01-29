Posted in: Collectibles, Mezco Toyz | Tagged:

Return to the Nightmare on Elm Street with Mezco Toyz One:12 Reissue

The horrors of the hit slasher series Nightmare on Elm Street is back as Mezco Toyz unveils the reissue of their One:12 Freddy Krueger

Article Summary Mezco Toyz reissues the One:12 Collective Freddy Krueger from Nightmare on Elm Street for 2026 release

Highly detailed 6.3-inch figure features over 30 points of articulation and four interchangeable head sculpts

Includes Freddy’s iconic striped sweater, removable fedora, signature clawed glove, and unique faceplate feature

Pre-orders open now for $120, with shipments expected between June and August 2026—don’t sleep on this horror icon

Mezco Toyz has announced the return of their One:12 Collective Freddy Krueger from A Nightmare on Elm Street. Standing approximately 6.3 inches tall, this figure originally arrived on shelves in 2019, and now he is back and ready for more. Coming with features over 30 points of articulation, Freddy is ready to slay with a nice selection of accessories. This includes four interchangeable head sculpts, one of which features a removable faceplate revealing Freddy's skull underneath.

Mezco Toyz was sure to include an authentic fabric costume featuring Freddy's signature red-and-green striped sweater and a removable fedora. If you missed the previous Nightmare Before Elm Street One:12 Collective Freddy, then this is your chance. It is not often that horror characters get an impressive release like this in 2026, so a horrifying reissue like this is nice. Pre-orders are currently open on Mezco Toyz for $120, with shipments expected between June and August 2026. Sleep Tight!

Mezco Toyz – A Nightmare on Elm Street: Freddy Krueger

"Whatever you do, don't fall asleep!" The One:12 Collective Freddy Krueger figure features four head portraits capturing the fearsome expressions of the dream demon, including one with a removable faceplate that reveals a skull sculpt – from the iconic scene where Freddy & Tina have a fatal encounter. Freddy is outfitted in his infamous striped sweater and comes complete with his signature clawed gloves and a trash can lid, straight from Tina's nightmare."





"In Wes Craven's classic slasher film, 'A Nightmare on Elm Street', several teenagers fall victim to Freddy Krueger as he preys on them in their dreams. Dark secrets start to unravel as the teens suspect their parents may be the key to solving the puzzle before it's too late."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!