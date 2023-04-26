Rev Your Engines with the New LEGO Technic PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar It the road with the power of metal and speed as LEGO unveils their latest set with the PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar

It is time to start your engines as a new LEGO Technic set is racing on in from LEGO. It is time to help celebrate 100 years of racing at Le Mans by hitting the pavement and building your very own PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar. That is right, feel the speed of this beauty right in the palm of your hands with this 1,775 piece set. LEGO beautifully recreates this beast with realistic elements from the suspension, engine, and even a glow in the dark feature. The 1:10 scale model race car come sin at 19.5" long and will be a perfect addition for any racers going LEGO Technic car collection with the PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar being priced at $199.99. Collectors will be able to add this car to their garage on May 1, 2023, right here from LEGO as well as in store.

Build Your Own Hypercar with LEGO Technic

"Celebrate 100 years of racing at Le Mans in 2023 with this LEGO® Technic™ PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar (42156) set for adults. As the car makes its debut in the LMH class of the World Endurance Championship, you'll enjoy a rewarding project, recreating details that capture the latest in racing innovation."

"Marvel at the details as you assemble your 1:10 scale model race car. Explore the hybrid system, with a V6 piston engine that connects to the rear wheels and a model version of the electric motor and its connected battery. Check out the suspension, designed especially for this model, and the steering, which operates using the steering wheel or the gear wheel on top of the car. Glow-in-the-dark light elements capture the atmosphere from a real 24-hour race."