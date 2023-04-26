Rev Your Engines with the New LEGO Technic PEUGEOT 9X8 Hypercar
It the road with the power of metal and speed as LEGO unveils their latest set with the PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar
It is time to start your engines as a new LEGO Technic set is racing on in from LEGO. It is time to help celebrate 100 years of racing at Le Mans by hitting the pavement and building your very own PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar. That is right, feel the speed of this beauty right in the palm of your hands with this 1,775 piece set. LEGO beautifully recreates this beast with realistic elements from the suspension, engine, and even a glow in the dark feature. The 1:10 scale model race car come sin at 19.5" long and will be a perfect addition for any racers going LEGO Technic car collection with the PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar being priced at $199.99. Collectors will be able to add this car to their garage on May 1, 2023, right here from LEGO as well as in store.
Build Your Own Hypercar with LEGO Technic
"Celebrate 100 years of racing at Le Mans in 2023 with this LEGO® Technic™ PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar (42156) set for adults. As the car makes its debut in the LMH class of the World Endurance Championship, you'll enjoy a rewarding project, recreating details that capture the latest in racing innovation."
"Marvel at the details as you assemble your 1:10 scale model race car. Explore the hybrid system, with a V6 piston engine that connects to the rear wheels and a model version of the electric motor and its connected battery. Check out the suspension, designed especially for this model, and the steering, which operates using the steering wheel or the gear wheel on top of the car. Glow-in-the-dark light elements capture the atmosphere from a real 24-hour race."
- A celebration for race car fans – Pay tribute to 100 years of racing at Le Mans in 2023 with this authentic LEGO® Technic™ PEUGEOT 9X8 24H Le Mans Hybrid Hypercar (42156) model building kit for adults
- Start your engines – Build the hybrid system including V6 piston engine. Check out the opening doors, steering and the suspension on the front and rear designed especially for this model
- Recreate the details – Add the finishing touches to your model with the livery graphics and PEUGEOT and sponsor logos
- Drive through the night – The set includes LEGO® Technic™ light elements that glow in the dark to capture the atmosphere from a real 24-hour race
- A gift for car enthusiasts – Treat yourself or the car lover in your life to this set, which offers a creative building project with a collectible hypercar model to display
- Measurements – This LEGO® Technic™ buildable model measures over 5 in. (13 cm) high, 19.5 in. (50 cm) long and 9 in. (22 cm) wide