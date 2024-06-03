Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, marvel, spider-man

Rhino Takes Charge with Iron Studios New Spider-Man Versus Diorama

Iron Studios is back with an impressive set of new 1/10 art scale statues including a new Spider-Man Vs. Villains diorama

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a Rhino statue in its Spider-Man Vs. Villains Diorama series.

The statue stands at 10.2" tall, authentically sculpted from Marvel Comics lore.

Rhino joins Venom and Doctor Octopus in the impressive collection priced at $229.99.

Pre-orders for the Q2 2025 release are open, ensuring fans don't miss out.

The Rhino is one of Spider-Man's formidable foes who first appeared in Marvel Comics The Amazing Spider-Man #41 back in 1966. Created by Stan Lee and John Romita Sr., Aleksei Sytsevich was once a low-level thug from Russia who ends up undergoing a dangerous experimental procedure that fuses his body with a nearly indestructible suit that also features the appearance and attributes of a rhinoceros. With incredible strength and durability, he becomes a deadly villain for Spider-Man to go toe-to-toe with, and now Iron Studios is bringing him to life. Continuing their Marvel Comics Spider-Man Vs. Villans Diorama, the Rhino, is ready to charge into battle and squash a bug. Coming in at 10.2" tall, this villain runs right off the pages of Marvel Comics with his impressively detailed suit as he is running into the fight. Rhino now joins the other villains, Venom and Doctor Octopus, for Iron Studios Spider-Man Vs. Villains Diorama and is priced at $229.99. Pre-orders are already live for this statue right on the Iron Online Store with a Q2 2025 release date.

Rhino – Spider-Man vs. Villains Diorama

"Originally just another Russian mafia thug, clinging to dreams of easy money and heading towards a short and brutal life, Aleksei Sytsevich was seduced by promises of wealth and power and underwent a series of life-threatening chemical and gamma radiation treatments over several months to transform him into an agent with superhuman strength for a group of professional spies; to some extent, this was also made to support his family."

"Permanently bonded to his physical form, Aleksei received a powerful armor modeled after a rhinoceros' skin. Under the codename Rhino, his first mission was to kidnap the astronaut John Jameson, son of the Daily Bugle editor J. Jonah Jameson, and sell him to the highest bidder."

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!