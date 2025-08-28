Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Loosecollector, rob liefeld

Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Shaft Gets A 1/12 Figure from LooseCollector

LooseCollector is bringing some independent comic fun to life with new 1/12 Scale Action Figures from Rob Liefeld's Youngblood

Faithfully based on the 1990s Image Comics series, featuring 34 points of articulation for posing

Comes complete with two head sculpts, bow, quiver, interchangeable hands, and removable gear

Pre-orders are live now at $84.99, with release set for Q1 2026 for collectors and Youngblood fans

Shaft is one of the core characters from Rob Liefeld's Youngblood, a comic that helped define 1990s superhero style under Image Comics. First appearing in Youngblood #1 (1992), Shaft is a former FBI agent named Jeff Terrell who becomes the leader of the government-sponsored super-team. He's a skilled archer with Olympic-level athleticism and military training. He can easily be compared to an independent comic version of DC's Green Arrow or Marvel's Hawkeye, but in red and white.

Many of these Image Comics do not get action figures, but times are changing as LooseCollector is bringing Youngblood to life, and with a new 1/12 Shaft figure. This 6" tall figure will have 34 points of articulation, is a collector-friendly box, and will faithfully bring this Image Comics character to life. Shaft will come with two head sculpts, a variety of swappable hands, his signature bow with a quiver, and separate arrows. Collectors can bring Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Shaft figure home in Q1 2026 for $84.99, and pre-orders are already live.

LooseCollector – Rob Liefeld's Youngblood Shaft Action Figure

"Jeff Terrell was an elite F.B.I. operative prior to his selection as leader of Youngblood's "home" team. Chosen primarily because of his strong leadership abilities and his movie star good looks, Jeff was the logical choice to replace the more intensely-driven Battlestone when he was forcibly removed from his position as team leader. The swift transformation into the public persona known as "Shaft" ensued, giving him instant media exposure and firmly establishing him as a hero to the American public. Despite the fame and fortune resulting from his new-found notoriety, however, Jeff resents the media attention and despises the costumed artifice associated with the Youngblood program."

Box Contents

Shaft figure

2 Head sculpts

5 Pairs of interchangeable hands

Quiver

Bow

3 Arrows

Removable gear

