RoboCain Comes to Life with New 1/6 Scale RoboCop Figure

Alex Murphy is back as the savior of Detroit and Hot Toys is giving him some updated love with some new 1/6 scale figures

Article Summary Hot Toys unveils a stunning 1/6 scale RoboCain figure from RoboCop 2 with immense detail and articulation.

RoboCain features 200 components, over 100 points of articulation, and stands an impressive 16 inches tall.

Comes with interchangeable heads, LED features, four weapon-laden arms, and a rotating torso for dynamic posing.

Available for pre-order at $525, RoboCain is set to join your RoboCop collection in December 2026.

Hell has arrived in Detroit as a new enemy has arrived, and it is up to RoboCop to save the day from this new threat. Hot Toys is also celebrating RoboCop 2's iconic villain with their new RoboCain 1/6th scale collectible. This massive four‑armed cyborg is something special as it features 200 components with over 100+ points of articulation. RoboCain will have two interchangeable heads, one articulated and the other captured Cain's LED image on a screen.

Each mechanical limb of this killer is equipped with weapons like the six‑barreled rotary chain gun, battering ram, torches, and more. Additional features include a full-rotation torso, hydraulic lift arms, a chest hatch for attaching the rail, and a shoulder cannon. RoboCain will stand 16" tall, towering over the new Hot Toys RoboCop 2 Alex Murphy figure. Pre-orders are already live on Sideshow Collectibles for a whopping $525, and he is set for a December 2026 release date.

RoboCop 2 – RoboCain 1/6th Scale Collectible Figure

"RoboCop is a classic sci-fi action film cherished by fans worldwide. While RoboCop himself is iconic, the film's villains leave a lasting impression. In RoboCop 2, RoboCain emerges as a formidable cyborg, housing the brain of the deceased drug lord, Cain. This fierce mechanical beast is heavily armed with powerful weaponry and cutting-edge technology, making it nearly invincible in battle and posing a major challenge to law enforcement."

"This figure is incredibly detailed, showcasing a new mechanical design that boasts over 200 components and more than 100 points of articulation. The paint applications are beautifully enhanced with weathering effects, perfectly capturing its on-screen appearance. It features two interchangeable head and neck modules—one with an articulated head and another with lights-up function. The figure showcases two larger mechanical arms alongside two smaller ones, each meticulously crafted to replicate the heavily armed appearance seen in the film."

