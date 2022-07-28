RoboCop Wants Hot Toys Dead or Alive with New 1/6 Figure Debut

RoboCop is back and coming to Hot Toys as the hit collectible company celebrates nearly 30 years since RoboCop 3 debuted. A new diecast 1/6 scale figure has been revealed, bringing the robotic hero right off the screen. The Detroit hero is nicely loaded out with accessories, diecast elements, and swappable parts to please many fans. For swappable parts, Hot Toys included some interchangeable hands, four swappable lower jaws with different expressions, and in select markets, fans can get swapped out battle damaged chest piece. As for weapons, RoboCop will feature his jetpack, an Auto-9 pistol that can be used for the functional leg holster. The third entry in this film is not the best, but Hot Toys knocked this figure out of the park! No release date, price, or pre-order information are known at this time. However, collectors will be able to find him located right here when pre-orders do finally arrive.

"My friends call me Murphy. You can call me…RoboCop." RoboCop is assigned to clean out the less desirable neighborhoods of Detroit by harassing the local residents and must decide if his loyalties side with his developer the Omni Consumer Products or helping the citizens of the city he is sworn to protect. Celebrating nearly 30 years impact of RoboCop 3, Hot Toys is excited to revisit the truly iconic character – Robocop in 1/6th scale diecast collectible figure based on this classic Sci-fi movie first released in 1993."

"The movie-accurate RoboCop figure made in diecast material features a helmeted head with interchangeable lower part of faces capturing different expressions; intricate sections of armor such as hidden thigh pistol holster; specially applied iridescent colored painting in purplish blue scheme; a number of greatly-detailed weapons and accessories including diecast pistol, pistol, multipurpose cannon with missile and blast effect, flight pack, interchangeable hands and figure base. Save the day with the Robocop figure today!"