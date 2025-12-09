Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: Robosen, transformers

Robosen Reveals New Transformers Auto-Converting Soundwave Robot

Robosen Robotics is back as they debut the world’s first auto-converting Soundwave robot from the world of Transformers

Robosen is back with a brand-new addition to their ongoing Transformers line, as they debut a new Auto-Converting bot. Megatron is about to get some help taking on Optimus Prime and Bumblebee as the Decepticon Soundwave is ready for action. In seconds, Soundwave will be able to auto-transform from a vintage cassette player mode into a fully articulated robot. He comes complete with deep-blue, silver, and red cinematic paint, mirroring his original 1980s Transformers design. In cassette mode, Soundwave doubles as both a functional Bluetooth speaker and a classic voice recorder, allowing fans to stream music or record messages via its retro-style deck buttons.

When this Decepticon is in robot mode, it can walk thanks to 28 high-precision servomotors, 84 microchips, and articulating hip joints that allow for smooth, life-like motion. Soundwave also features over 200 original voice lines recorded by the original G1 voice actor Frank Welker, plus support for dozens of voice commands. Robosen has truly brought the Transformers to life with this next-level release, and pre-orders are already available at a limited price of $999.99, with delivery set to arrive in April 2026.

Robosen Auto-Converting Transformers Soundwave Robot

"Soundwave joins the ever-growing cast of TRANSFORMERS robots to be launched by the globally recognized team at Robosen. Merging cutting edge technology and nostalgic design, Robosen brings the cult classic Decepticon spy to life with incredible detail and precise execution. Megatron can now turn to his most trusted commander with this G1 Flagship Soundwave, who enters the battle in an effort to defeat Autobots Optimus Prime, Bumblebee and Grimlock, all of which are already available in the market for order."

"This robot is truly More Than Meets The Eye, as it also doubles as a functional Bluetooth speaker while in cassette mode! Stream your favorite music while Soundwave adorns your desktop,and skip through, pause and play all with the front facing retro tape deck buttons. Take your interaction even further by utilizing the integrated recording feature, which allows you to record your own audio with the click of its buttons."

