Rocket Raccoon Brings the Big Guns to Hasbro's Marvel Legends

Phase 5 of the Marvel Cinematic Universe has kicked off, starting with Ant-Man and the Wasp Quantumania. The next film on the chopping block arrives in May 2023 with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3. This film seems to be the final Guardians film with the team members that we know and love. Hasbro is bringing them to life for a new Marvel Studios wave of Marvel Legends figures, and Rocket Raccoon is one of them. Everyones favorite feisty talking raccoon is back in a new costume and some impressive articulation. Hasbro went all in with this design, giving Rocket Raccoon a mighty blaster, plenty of detail, and more mobility than ever. This is a necessary Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 figure to build the team right from the film, and he is priced at $24.99. Hasbro has Marvel Legends Rocket Raccoon is set for a Spring 2023 release, and pre-orders for the whole wave are arriving today at 1 PM EST right here and at most online retailers.

Rocket Racoon Returns and is Ready for a Fight

"MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ROCKET – (HASBRO/Ages 4 years & up/Approx. Retail Price: $24.99 / Available: Spring 2023). As Rocket takes on more leadership duties within the Guardians of the Galaxy, his past actions have consequences that come back to haunt him. Celebrate the MARVEL UNIVERSE with this MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES ROCKET figure. This quality 6-inch scale Rocket figure features deco and design inspired by the character's appearance in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3! Includes figure, blaster accessory, and 1 Build-A-Figure part."

