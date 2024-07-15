Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: marvel, McFarlane Toys

McFarlane Toys Brings the Marvel Universe to Life with New Statues

Marvel Comics and McFarlane Toys are colliding as a new line of comic book statues are on the way featuring some iconic heroes

Article Summary McFarlane Toys unveils new Marvel Comics 1/10 scale statues.

Iconic superheroes Spider-Man, Deadpool, Wolverine, and Iron Man featured.

Statues inspired by renowned artists including Todd McFarlane and Jim Lee.

Pre-orders for the collectible figures start on July 18th at select retailers.

McFarlane Toys has just surprised Marvel Comics fans with some teaser images for some upcoming releases. McFarlane Toys is dominating the DC Comics collectibles realm, but they have started to dabble with new partnerships. It looks like new classic Marvel Comics 1/10 scale statues are coming soon from McFarlane for some pretty iconic superheroes. Four statues are on the way capturing some artwork that Todd McFarlane, Jim Lee, John Romita Jr., and Rob Liefeld! This new collection of Marvel statues will consist of Deadpool from New Mutants #98, Spider-Man from McFarlane's with issue #6, Wolverine from the 1991 X-Men #1, and lastly, the Armored Avenger himself from The Invincible Iron Man #126.

It appears that themed bases will come with each featuring the logo of their Marvel Comics title and the packaging will at least feature a themed background. It is pretty amazing to see these iconic heroes come from McFarlane Toys, and hopefully, more are on the way, capturing more iconic heroes and maybe some villains. The 1/10 statues of Spider-Man, Deadpool, Wolverine, and Iron Man are all set to go up for pre-order on July 18. Price and release date are unknown at this time, so stay tuned for more info this week.

The Marvel Universe Comes to McFarlane Toys with New 1:10 Statues

Spider-Man 1:10th scale posed figure with scene inspired by the Spider-Man #6 cover by Todd McFarlane, launches for pre-order on JULY 18th at select retailers!

Deadpool 1:10th scale posed figure with scene inspired by The New Mutants #98 cover, launches for pre-order on JULY 18th at select retailers!

Iron Man 1:10th scale posed figure with scene inspired by The Invincible Iron Man #126 cover, launches for pre-order on JULY 18th at select retailers!

Wolverine 1:10th scale posed figure with scene inspired by the X-Men #1 cover, launches for pre-order on JULY 18th at select retailers!

