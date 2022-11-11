Rodimus Prime Joins threezero's Mighty MDLX Transformers Series

A new Autobot has arrived at threezero as they debut their latest MDLX Transformers figure. Rodimus Prime is ready to roll out and stop the Decepticons by all means necessary with this impressive figure. Coming in at 7" tall, Radius features 48 points of articulation with a die-cast frame. As for accessories, threezero has included one laser blaster and one blaster rifle, as well as eight sets of swappable hands. Just like in the Transformers series, his laser blaster and rifle will be Abel to be combined into a powerful photon eliminator rifle.

To make things even cooler, a special handpiece has been included that combines perfectly with the threezero Optimus Prime MDLX figure to capture the bond between the two. This is one Transformers figure that any fans will not want to miss, and the Transformers MDLX Rodimus Prime is priced at $80, is set for a Q2 2023 release, and pre-orders are live right here. Be sure to snag up some of the other impressive MDLX Transformers figures from threezero as well. Nemesis Prime, Megatron, Optimus Prime, and Bumblebee are all ready for action in a beautiful die-cast format.

Rodimus Prime Joins the Autobots at threezero!

"threezero is proud to announce the newest character in the MDLX series, Rodimus Prime, the headstrong Hot Rod's Prime form as leader of Autobots. MDLX Rodimus Prime is approximately 7" (18cm) tall, with over 46 points of articulation and a die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic internal frame system."

"Accessories include one laser blaster, one blaster rifle, and eight sets of interchangeable hands. The laser blaster and rifle can combine into a photon eliminator rifle. The right Rodimus Prime handshake piece is designed to pair with the included Optimus Prime handshake piece for posing the two Autobot leaders together. The [3Z0283] MDLX Optimus Prime figure is sold separately."

"The Transformers MDLX line of figures are based on the original 1980s The Transformers cartoon and toy line, as redesigned by threezero Art Director Kelvin Sau. The iconic designs have been remixed to incorporate threezero's hyper-detailed mechanical aesthetic, offering a familiar and exciting new presentation. Transformers MDLX figures feature threezero's unique die-cast zinc alloy and engineer-grade plastic frame system, which retains the tactile playability and durability of the figure. Each figure is finished off with the detailed craftsmanship and weathered paint application that threezero is known for, bringing beloved Transformers characters to a new format for all to enjoy."