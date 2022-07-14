RSVLTS Brings Exclusive Star Wars Button-Ups to SDCC 2022

San Diego Comic Con 2022 is right around the corner, and the annual convention is filled with reveals, new content, and exclusives. Hasbro has started to unveil some of their exclusive collectibles like the War of the Bounty Hunters Boba Fett figure. However, Hasbro is not the only one dishing out some sweet exclusives for SDCC this year, as RSVLTS is joining in on the fun. The incredible and hit clothing company has unveiled that they will have four Star Wars SDCC booth exclusive items this year. There will be one tee released each day of the convention at their booth, and they will be located within the Lucasfilm Pavilion: 2913-L. This exclusive line is no different than their other out-of-this-world releases with iconic Star Wars characters, moments, and creatures spicing up your wardrobe. The RSVLTS x Star Wars booth exclusives will consist of:

Thursday 7/21 Exclusive – Layers of Tatooine

Similar to their The Mandalorian Layers shirt, things get a little western as we return to the sand planet of Tatooine. From wandering droids and Bantha's to the Sarlacc Pit and the first content with Darth Maul, this design tells stories. Whether you hit the beach or a BBQ, this is the shirt that will make you the talk of the party.

Friday 7/22 Exclusive – Peli Motto

Everyone's favorite babysitter from The Mandalorian returns with the stylish and comfortable Peli Motto button-up. Featuring iconic scenes, droids, and babysitting adventures, this Kunuflex™ button-down has it all. Her iconic coat and hairstyle are nicely captured, making this engineer-turned-babysitter your new favorite shirt.

Saturday 7/23 Exclusive – Rancor

The Season Finale of The Book of Boba Fett comes to life with Boba taking a stroll with his new pet. Your wardrobe is getting a fierce upgrade as this dynamic duo defends their territory from an incoming takeover. From the calming blue color to the Racor displayed throughout, you can take Boba Fett's new pet for a walk wherever you go.

Sunday 7/24 Exclusive – Boba's Debut (alt purple colorway)

Things come to a close as RSVLTS debuts a unique alternative colorway to their previous Boba's Debut shirt. We go intergalactic with this beautiful bright, and colorful retro shirt that pays homage to the introduction of Boba Fett. The Star Wars Christmas Special is back and on your shirt with this wacky design that deserves to be in your wardrobe.

Be sure to get your shirts starting Thursday, July 21, 2022, at San Diego Comic Con 2022, right at the RSVLTS booth. Once again, they will be located at the Lucasfilm Pavilion: 2913-L, and this is the only way to acquire these glorious Star Wars tees. RSVLTS never misses a beat with their impressive lineup of Pop Culture button-downs, and it is even cooler that convention exclusive designs are debuting. Be sure to check out all of the other impressive franchises they have under their belt here. Stay tuned for our upcoming "Enhance Your Summer Style with RSVLTS" coverage giving you some of the best and coolest tees to spice up your summer with. May the Force Be with You.