RSVLTS Brings the Summer to the Star Wars Galaxy with New Collection

Whether your visiting Mustafar or Naboo, RSVLTS is bringing summer vibes to a galaxy far far away with a new Star Wars figure

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils a new Star Wars summer collection with seven KUNUFLEX button-downs and matching shorts.

Designs celebrate fan favorites like R2-D2, Boba Fett, Ewoks, and Purrgil from Star Wars: Ahsoka.

Each shirt and matching short retails for $70, available in inclusive sizes from XS to 5XL for all fans.

The collection is available now exclusively at RSVLTS.com, with select pieces debuting at SDCC 2025.

Despite being at San Diego Comic-Con 2025, RSVLTS has just launched another sensational summer Star Wars collaboration. The limited collection features seven brand-new KUNUFLEX™ button-down designs, along with matching KUNUFLEX Hybrid Shorts, which will be available in classic (unisex), women's, youth, and even pre‑school styles and sizes. Summer designs include "R2 Deconstructed", honoring the iconic droid in both with matching hybrid shorts showcasing that sleek white and blue tech specs. For fans of the cosmos, take a ride with the "Purrgil" button, which showcases some Star Wars: Ahsoka constellation fun.

RSVLTS then takes flight, with the "Echoes of Battle" button-down that shows off iconic starships heading out for their next mission on a sleek navy blue backdrop. For something to help wet that whistle, the "Cosmic Cocktails" design delivers vibrant, galaxy‑inspired cocktails right from the cantina. If that was not enough, RSVLTS has returned to Endor with a Ewok filled button-down as they celebrate their victory from the shackles of the Empire with "Yub Nub Club" design.Last but not least, there is the "Boba Blast," which spotlights the bounty hunter's iconic symbols with bold and vibrant summer coloring.

Each button‑down shirt retails at $70, and the hybrid shorts match that price point and are only offered for R2 and Cocktailes designs. RSVLTS signature KUNUFLEX material is lightweight, soft, and features a stretch fabric that does not fade or shrink. As usual, sizing will be offered from XS to 5XL, making sure any fan can wear and be a part of a galaxy far, far away. The whole collection is available now exclusively at RSVLTS.com, so be sure to head over there to snag one or all that suits your wardrobe or style. Be sure to also check out some of the exclusive Star Wars button-downs that are hitting SDCC this weekend.

