RSVLTS Debuts New Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection

RSVLTS is exiting the sewers with a brand new set of Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles apparel that will have the Foot Clan running from you

Article Summary RSVLTS unveils a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Movie Collection inspired by the classic 1990 film.

Features shirts and hoodies named "Showdown with The Shredder," "Fear the Foot," and more fan-favorite themes.

Designs capture the gritty, nostalgic early-'90s aesthetic TMNT fans know and love.

Collection offers unisex styles in sizes XS to 4XL, available now for TMNT fans on RSVLTS.com.

RSVLTS is tapping straight into peak nostalgia with its new TMNT: The Movie Collection, a bold, wearable tribute that captures the vibes of the original Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles movie that defined a generation. This drop feels like a love letter to fans who grew up quoting the film, rewinding VHS tapes, and rooting for the turtles as they faced their most iconic enemy. Pieces like "Showdown with The Shredder" and "Fear the Foot" channel the dark, street-level energy of the Foot Clan and the intensity of the turtles' ultimate battle. At the same time, "Heroes in a Half Shell" brings a more playful, artistic spin that celebrates the team's personality, pizza, and brotherhood.

The fun does not stop there, as RSVLTS has also revealed "Underground Icons," which lean into the sewer-born legend of the turtles themselves, featuring icons for each turtle, their allies, and their enemies. The "It's To Go Back" taps part of the live-action film, as they must now rise and take back their city from the clutches of Shredder. The collection also expands beyond button-downs with the "Strike Hard and Fade Away" classic hoodie, which features some amazing turtle art. Fans can also add the "Eyewitness News 3" vintage crewneck tee from RSVLTS, which looks like it was pulled straight from a New York news broadcast covering turtle chaos in real time.

Every piece comes in classic unisex styles and sizes, making the collection accessible and easy to wear for longtime fans and new ones alike. Loud, nostalgic, and unmistakably TMNT, this RSVLTS collection proves that heroes in a half shell never go out of style, especially when they're dressed this well. The button-downs in this collection will be available in sizes XS to 4XL, allowing all turtle fans to add some radical new wares to their wardrobes. Collectors can already enter the sewer with this latest release, as the entire Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles: The Movie collection is already live on RSVLTS.com right now. Cowabunga!

