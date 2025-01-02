RSVLTS Kicks Off 2025 with A Brand New A Goofy Movie Collection

Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: a goofy movie, disney, RSVLTS

RSVLTS is back and kicking off 2025 with a bang as they debut a new collection for A Goofy Movie with button-ups, crewnecks and more

RSVLTS is cranking up the nostalgia dial for 2025 as they debut their electrifying new apparel collection inspired by A Goofy Movie! This underrated cult Disney classic has already arrived at RSVLTS before, but you can not keep a good thing down with a new set of apparel items. Leading the lineup are two standout button-ups, starting with The Art of A Goofy Movie, which features sketched artwork from the legendary film. Up next is The Perfect Cast, a whimsical nod to Goofy's hilariously chaotic fishing technique, which Max and Goofy teach to Powerline at his concert.

The fun does not end there either, as the collection continues to impress with a visit to Lake Destiny with a new Performance Hoodie and matching dad hat. On top of those, RSVLTS is also fishing out the first All-Day Polo for A Goofy Movie, which arrives with Gone Footin. It looks like all this fun has attracted the one and only Bigfoot, making all three of these releases the perfect combo that helps relieve Goofy and Max's wild road trip on their way to Lake Destiny. All three capture iconic moments from the film, from a hungry cryptid to the best way to capture the Perfect Cast.

Last but not least, RSVLTS is here to help A Goofy Movie fans capture their inner pop star with the Powerline! This iconic Disney popstar returns with an assortment of goodies with the Powerline: Live on Tour! crewneck sweatshirt, t-shirt, and matching Powerline jacket that faithfully brings the tour to life. This new RSVLTS jacket will put you right on the stage with retro-inspired styling and sleek details that would make even Max stand out. Whether you're singing along to "I 2 I" or perfecting The Perfect Cast, this A Goofy Movie collection captures the film perfectly and in a comfy way. RSVLTS has crafted yet another perfect collection, and the entire collection is already up for purchase right now on RSVLTS.com.

