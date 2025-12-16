Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: avatar, RSVLTS

RSVLTS Represents the Na'vi and Pandora with New Avatar Collection

RSVTS is back with a new set of apparel as they step into the world of Pandora for the first time with some new Avatar designs

RSVLTS is officially stepping into the world of Pandora, as they prepare for Avatar: Fire and Ash with their first-ever Avatar apparel drop. Known for turning pop-culture moments into bold fashion statements, RSVLTS embraces the vibrant ecosystems and iconic imagery of Pandora while staying true to its signature comfort and quality. At the heart of the collection is RSVLTS's impressive KUNUFLEX material, ensuring that every piece is lightweight, breathable, and flexible, with five button-down options available. Starting things off are "Soaring Banshees" and "Hallelujah Mountains," which showcase Pandora's sweeping landscapes, legendary creatures, and that airborne majesty.

Things get more romantic with "Na'vi Nights," leaning into the franchise's signature bioluminescent glow, which "RDA Camo" offers as a striking contrast, showcasing the militaristic presence on Pandora. Each of these captures iconic moments right from the first film, allowing Avatar fans to bring James Cameron's Avatar franchise to life in a fun, cinematic, and wearable way. For fans who appreciate more in-depth lore, "Pages of Pandora" delivers layered storytelling through intricate visual details inspired by the world's history, accompanied by notes on the wildlife and plants.

Expanding beyond its iconic button-downs, RSVLTS has also revealed the impressive "The Na'vi" performance hoodie. Become a member of the Na'vi with this amazing blue hoodie that shows off the tribe's unique colors and patterns. This release represents a natural evolution of the collection, offering fans options for colder weather and reflecting Pandora's presence year-round. Each button-down shirt in the collection retails for $70, while the performance hoodie is priced at $82, and sizes are offered from XS to 4XL. Whether you're taking flight on your own Banshee, exploring the jungles of Pandora, or want to become a Na'vi yourself, then RSVLTS has crafted the perfect collection for you. The entire Avatar collection is already live on RSVLTS.com, so get yours now and be sure to watch Avatar: Fire and Ash in theaters this weekend!

