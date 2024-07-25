Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

RSVLTS Returns to a Galaxy Far, Far Away with New Star Wars Polos

Return to a galaxy far, far away with a new apparel collection that returns Star Wars fans into the stars with RSVLTS All-Day Polos

Article Summary Discover RSVLTS' new Star Wars All-Day Polos, inspired by the iconic Prequel Trilogy.

Explore designs featuring Clone Wars motifs, Jedi lightsabers, and Darth Maul's tattoos.

Own the "Battle for the Senate" Polo, showcasing an epic showdown between Darth Sidious and Master Yoda.

Top off your outfit with new Jar Jar Binks and Darth Maul themed hats from RSVLTS.

The Force is strong with RSVLTS, as they have even more Star Wars goodies arriving from a galaxy far, far away. Not only is a new Button-Down Collection arriving, but a whole All-Day Polo set is here with even more designs. This collection captures elements of the Prequel Trilogy from Dark Lords, lightsabers, and some truly heroic soldiers. This collection consists of:

Clone Meme

The Clone Wars awaits as RSVLTS wants Star Wars fans to turn some clankers into scrap metal witha new ALl-Day Polo featuring a popular button-down design with a new bright color.

Jedi Stripes

The Force is with you as fans return to The Phantom Menace for this new design that features some iconic and legendary lightsabers. This includes Master Yoda, Obi-Wan Kenobi, Mace Wino, Anakin Skywalker and Qui-Gon Jinn.

Maul Markings

Hit the office or the back nine with the Dark Side as RSVLTS new Maul Marking All-Day Polo captures just that with Maul's signature tattoos on the collar and the Dark Lord at your side.

Battle for the Senate

It is Darth Sidious versus Master Yoda, and RSVLTS is capturing all the high-octane action with a truly remarkable Star Wars Polo. Step into the Senate with style as this two duke it out with a very sleek and fun design feauturing the events from The Revenge of the Sith.

The Jar Jar and The Menace Hats

Mesa Jar Jar Binks! Just when you thought you had seen it all RSVLTS has even more apparel for Star Wars fans with two new hats. Jar Jar and Darth Maul are here to take your style and look to new levels as you take on the green, the day, or the Jedi.

Each of these beauties will take your Star Wars fandom to new galaxies, and they will be offered in sizes from XS to 4XL. Similar to their button-down Kunuflex line, these shirts do not shrink; they feature stretchy, breathable material and are perfect for more than just golfing. Fans can snag up one or all of these beauties right now, and if you need more Star Wars limited edition fun and are attending SDCC, then stop by one of RSVLTS booths to snag up some San Diego-only designs.

