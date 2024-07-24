Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, star wars

Embrace the Force with RSVLTS New Star Wars Button-Down Collection

Return to a galaxy far, far away with a new apparel collection that returns Star Wars fans into the mighty Skywalker Saga with RSVLTS

Article Summary Explore the new Star Wars Kunuflex collection featuring iconic characters and themes from the galaxy far, far away.

Unveiling seven unique button-downs like Maul Markings and The Golden One, in unisex and women's styles, XS to 4XL.

Stand out with designs like The Mandalorian helmets, Rebel Rides, and Ralph McQuarrie's concept art.

Available now at RSVLTS for $70 each, with additional items like Polos, Hoodies, and exclusive SDCC 2024 editions.

RSVLTS is returning to a galaxy far, far away once again with a brand-new Star Wars button-down collection. This new drop spans across the galaxy, bringing iconic elements to life from deadly Sith Lords, intergalactic musicians, gods, and much more. Seven new Kunuflex button-downs have arrived and will all be featured in classic (unisex) and women's styles from XS to 4XL. This collection consists of:

Maul Markings

It's a Darth Maul summer, as this spicy button-down captures this Phantom Menace in all of his red glory. All of Maul's markings and horns are faithfully captured here, making this button-down one with the dark side.

The Menace

Darth Maul embraces the Wild West with a brand new Roper button-down that features a Maul on each shoulder and his infamous double red lightsaber stretched across the back. At last, you can reveal yourself to the Jedi.

A Hard Day's Node

Cosmic musicians Firgrin D'an and the Modal Nodes play their hearts out with this 1960s-era style button-down featuring the band and some iconic Star Wars characters right from the cantina.

Metal Heads

Return to the Outer Rim with The Mandalorian as RSVLTS brings some legendary helmets to life with deadly soldiers, death bots, and even some iconic Mandalorian. However, it looks like The Child has also snuck himself right onto this design.

The Golden One

Thank the Maker! C-3PO has returned to RSVLTS, and this time, the Ewoks praise him as a god on Endor. This Kunuflex button-down is back with furry friends and a golden one that will surely make you stand out.

Rebel Rides

Join the Rebellion with the RSVLTS Rebel Rides button-down that captures some iconic Star Wars ships in hyperspace with the Millennium Falcon, the Y-Wing, the X-Wing, and the A-Wing as they travel the galaxy and your wardrobe.

Art of Wars

Become an alternate reality as RSVLTS wants Star Wars fans to travel back in time and wear the legendary concept art from Ralph McQuarrie like never before.

All of these are already live right on RSVLTS now and are priced at $70 each with plenty more also being offered. From All-Day Polos, Hoodies, Hybrid Shorts, hats, and much more, do not look any further for your next outfit. If you need more Star Wars fun and are attending San Diego Comic Con 2024, then be sure to snag up one of their limited edition button-ups that will only be offered at the con! May the Force be with you.

