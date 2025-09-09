Posted in: Collectibles, RSVLTS | Tagged: RSVLTS, sesame street

RSVLTS Takes Fans Down to Sesame Street with New Apparel Collection

Make some room in your closet for a new collection of button-downs, shirts, hats and more from RSVLTS for Sesame Street

Article Summary RSVLTS launches a vibrant Sesame Street apparel collection featuring famous characters and patterns.

Button-downs, tees, hats, and a coach jacket are available in classic, women's, and youth sizes.

Designs highlight Elmo, Cookie Monster, Oscar the Grouch, Super Grover, and other iconic favorites.

Made with ultra-soft, wrinkle-resistant KUNUFLEX fabric, pieces blend nostalgia with modern fashion.

Since its debut in 1969, Sesame Street has enchanted generations with its educational charm, welcoming children to "Sunny Days". Each day was filled with learning, kindness, and timeless characters like Big Bird, Elmo, Grover, Bert, Ernie, and Cookie Monster. Now, those sunny days can put some pep in your step as RSVLTS announces its latest apparel collection that captures the beloved legacy of Sesame Street and the show's iconic spirit. Designs include eight standout patterns starting with 8-Bit Buddies featuring iconic characters with letters and numbers, Welcome to the Neighborhood showing off friendly faces like Mr. Snuffleupagus, Count von Count, and Zoe and Me Want Cookie!, which captures Cookie Monster's favorite food.

The fun does not stop there as RSVLTS puts all the focus on Elmo with Elmo Everywhere, capturing his intoxicating smile and adorable look on a bright red button-down. For a more grouchy style, then Sesame Street fans can wear Scram!, which is all about Oscar the Grouch, or for a more heroic style, Super Grover is here to save the day! Additionally, RSVLTS also offers a few other items besides button-downs, like the truly sensational Team Sesame Street coach jacket with impressive stitching, colorful patterns, and iconic characters to brighten your style. There are also a few crewneck tees dropping along with a Me Want Cookie! and Scram! dad hats to finish your look. Each button-down is offered in classic (unisex), women's, and preschooler sizes, with button-down shirts retailing $70 (and $39 for youth sizes). The coach jacket comes in at $87, with crewneck tees at $32, and the dad hats at $30.

Whether you grew up watching your favorite characters teach letters and numbers, or you're introducing a new generation to the magic of Sesame Street, it's here for you. This RSVLTS collection blends nostalgia with modern fashion sensibilities into everyday wear that is perfect for young and old fans. Just like the rest of their legendary releases, RSVLTS maintains its signature ultra-soft, wrinkle-resistant KUNUFLEX fabric across its button-downs, ensuring comfort and durability. Whether you're heading to a theme park or classroom or taking a walk down Sesame Street, this collection is here for you and is already up for purchase on RSVLTS.com.

