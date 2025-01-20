Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro, Marvel Legends | Tagged: hasbro, Marvel Legends, spider-man

Spider-Man: No Way Home Electro Electrifies with New Marvel Legends

Step into the pages of Marvel Comics once again as Hasbro is back with a new set of 6” including Spider-Man: No Way Home Electro

Article Summary Hasbro unveils Electro figure, completing Spider-Man: No Way Home villain lineup.

Electro sports an electric mask, Arc Reactor, and comic-inspired design details.

Available for pre-order January 30 for $34.99, this figure includes four accessories.

Showcase your Marvel collection with Electro and other Marvel Legends figures.

Hasbro has finally finished their Spider-Man: No Way Home collection with the final villain, Electro. Played by Jamie Foxx, this popular villain returned for Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021), reimagining after his debut in The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014). Transported to the MCU by a broken spell by Doctor Strange, Electro is more confident and powerful, sporting an updated look with nods to his comic-book design. Now get ready to get electrified, as Electro is not giving up his new power with an impressive Marvel Legends figure.

Sadly, it looks like the likeness of Jamie Fox was not acquired, so Hasbro has added an electric mask to fix this issue. The rest of his details are right off the screen with a makeshift suit, Arc Reactor, and yellow lightning accessories. This marks the final villain to arrive from Spider-Man: No Way Home, following figures such as Doc Ock, Green Goblin, Sandman, and the Amazon Exclusive Lizard. Electro will be a "deluxe" figure for $34.99, and pre-orders are set to go live on January 30 at 1 PM on Hasbro Pulse and other online retailers.

MARVEL LEGENDS SERIES MARVEL'S ELECTRO ACTION FIGURE

(HASBRO | Ages 4 and Up | Approx. Retail Price: $34.99 | Pre-Order on January 30 at 1PM ET on Hasbro Pulse and participating retailers; available Spring 2025.)

Brought in from another universe with Doctor Strange's spell, Max Dillon comes back stronger than ever as the electricity-manipulating villain. Bring the excitement and wonder of the Marvel Universe to your collection with Hasbro Marvel Legends Marvel's Electro! This collectible 6-inch-scale Hasbro Marvel Legends action figure is detailed to look like Marvel's Electro from Spider-Man: No Way Home."

"Features a high-deco electric star-shaped headpiece and comes with 4 accessories, including a set of alternate hands and lightning FX. Display your Marvel fandom on your shelf with collectible window box packaging. With over 80 years of entertainment history, Marvel has become a cornerstone of fan collections around the world. Look for more entertainment-inspired Marvel Legends Series Spider-Man figures to build a Marvel multiverse on your shelf (each sold separately, subject to availability)."

