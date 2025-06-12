Posted in: Collectibles, Hasbro | Tagged: g.i. joe, hasbro

Track Down Cobra with Hasbro's G.I. Joe Classified A.W.E. Striker

Enhance your G.I. Joe Classified Series collection with some brand new releases from Hasbro as the war rages on with Cobra

Article Summary Hasbro launches the G.I. Joe Classified Series #171 Crankcase & A.W.E. Striker collector set for $99.99.

The iconic A.W.E. Striker returns with functioning tires, roll cage, third seat, and loaded gear for battle.

Crankcase includes swappable heads, helmets, weapons, mug, and other detailed accessories for missions.

Pre-orders are open on Hasbro Pulse for a December 2025 release, perfect for G.I. Joe collectors and fans.

Crankcase is one of G.I. Joe's most reliable vehicle operators, especially when piloting the iconic A.W.E. Striker. First released in the 1980s, the A.W.E. (All Weather/Environment) Striker is a rugged, high-performance assault vehicle. It is designed for rough terrain and fast infiltration to take down Cobra with ease. Hasbro is now bringing Crankcase and the A.W.E. to the G.I. Joe Classified Series with a brand new set. Crankcase is a former racecar driver behind the wheel who brings nerves of steel to every mission, and he comes with some swappable gear.

From swappable headgear, a helmet, a knife, a pistol, a mug, and plenty more, Crankcase is ready for some high-speed action. The A.W.E. is also loaded for combat with functioning tires and suspension, as well as a removable roll cage, third bucket seat, ammo boxes, and more. The G.I. Joe Classified Series #171, Crankcase & A.W.E. Striker is priced at $99.99, and pre-orders are live with Hasbro Pulse for a December 2025 release.

G.I. Joe Classified Series #171, Crankcase & A.W.E. Striker

"G.I. Joe is a highly skilled, on-demand, special operations force of men and women from around the globe tasked with defending the world from Cobra, a ruthless criminal organization bent on total domination. The brave members of G.I. Joe are prepared to seek out Cobra in any environment on the planet. Wherever there's trouble, G.I. Joe is there."

"This Crankcase figure contains 9 accessory pieces including 2 helmets, visor, knife, binoculars, goggles, bandana mask, scarf, and weapon accessories. Awe Striker includes functioning tires and suspension, removable roll cages and third bucket seat, tow hitch, tool kit, 2 ammo boxes, antennae, gas can, coffee mug, sticker sheet, and weapon accessories. The interior features articulated steering wheel, gear shifter, and power brake; plus cup holder, Radio System handset, and dashboard detail."

