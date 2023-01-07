Disney Debuts New Doll Line ily 4EVER Inspired by Disney Princesses The Disney 100 Years of Wonder celebration continues as even more collectibles arrive for the event right from shopDisney

A new line of dolls has arrived directly from shopDisney with their brand new Disney Princess inspired ily 4EVER collection. Disney ily 4EVER is their own unique character but takes fashion accessories and styles from iconic Disney Princesses. Currently, six dolls are released, each getting inspired by clothing designs from Belle, Tiana, Ariel, Snow White, Cinderella, and Jasmine. Each of these Disney ily 4EVER dolls comes packed with accessories that can be switched with all of the dolls in the line. To improve things, the 4EVER line has separate clothing and accessories packs from other princesses like Rapunzel, Elsa, Mulan, Moana, Pocahontas, and much more.

There is plenty of doll series out there, but this one is highly focused on Disney Princesses. The Accessories and additional packs are a nice touch, and it will allow kids to create their own magical fashion. Some of the fun accessories that are also included are Minnie Mouse ears with each as well as a balloon which contains one of 10 hidden park snack surprises inside. The Disney ily 4EVER dolls are priced at $29.99 each, stand 11" tall, and feature their own princess-inspired design. All of the accessories and additional clothing packs come in at $16.99, and this brand-new line can be found all right here with shopDisney.

"Where will your child's imagination take them next? With this Disney ily 4EVER doll inspired by icon Disney Princesses, playtime becomes the greatest ride of all. Wearing her on point outfit inspired by Disney's Aladdin and topped off with a Minnie Mouse ears headband and a Mickey Mouse pretend balloon with a surprise inside, she's ready for anything your child can imagine. A day of shopping? A music festival? Or maybe the best thing of all, hanging out with your best friend. Wherever they go, she'll always remind them to let their heart decide."

"Inspired by the confidence and style of today's young dreamers, Disney ily 4EVER takes its cue from the Disney Princesses. Each Disney ily 4EVER doll comes with a surprise and the fashion-forward outfits and accessories can be mixed and matched so your child can create magic all their own."

Outfit inspired by Jasmine, Cinderella, Snow White, Belle, Ariel, and Tiana: top, shorts, jacket and shoes

Also includes Minnie Mouse ears headband, and other accessories

Mickey Mouse pretend balloon has one of 10 hidden park snack surprises inside, but you won't know which one you have until you open it

Additional ily 4EVER doll outfits and accessories sold separately, subject to availability

Fully poseable

Realistic, rooted hair

Comes in an illustrated window box

Inspired by Disney's Aladdin (1992), Cinderella (1950), Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937), Beauty and the Beast (1991), The Little Mermaid (1989), and The Princess and the Frog (2009)

Part of the Disney ily 4EVER Collection

Look for all our Disney ily 4EVER dolls, each sold separately