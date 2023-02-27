Savage Crucible Unleashes Some Heat on with New Kickstarter Project Prepare for a brand new, unique and original toy line as a new Savage Crucible unleashes an incredible Kickstarter project

In this day and age, it is all about nostalgia and originality when it comes to collectibles. Of course, we have major toy lines like Marvel Legends, and Star Wars: The Black Series, still bringing the heat, but prices are rising. However, new companies have started to arrive and change up the collectibles game, with lines like Mythic Legions and Plundelings stealing the show. A new contender arrived in 2023 with the World of Savage Crucible! This new Kickstarter campaign from Harvinger Studios Inc. is dishing out a whole new selection of 6.5-7" action figures. Wave 1 is all about dinosaur-hybrid warriors with plenty of figures to go around to customize, pose, and build your new army.

Currently, Savage Crucible is already funded, and the Kickstarter is set to end on April 1, 2023. Wave 1 is shipping first in November 2023, with this dino republic reigning supreme with some sweet, tightly deatil and articulated Battlesaurs. This is the wave with the only Kickstarter-exclusive figure in it as well as the Imperial Sentry Fans. Two weapons packs are also featured in the Savage Crucible Wave 1, which can allow for some mighty customization among your dino warrior that is just a work of art. For collectors who want a closer look at these beauties, then be sure to check out the one and only D Amazing's Lemurian prototype review here. Fans can back the crowdfunding Kickstarter Savage Crucible project right here!

Dino Warriors Rise with Savage Crucible Wave 1 Unlocks

"Welcome to the World of Savage Crucible! The 6.5-7 inch line is a highly articulated action figure line with a ton of part pop and swap ability. We have tried our best to focus on the themes, character types, mold use, articulation, and other aspects that we enjoy as collectors. This KICKSTARTER is years in the making. We have spent several years sculpting, refining, and engineering the line. We have worked with the factory for a little over two years to ensure a smooth production and delivery timeline. We hope that you guys enjoys these figures as much as we have bringing them to life."

Wave One: Unlocked – FUNDING GOAL OF $120,000 – ESTIMATED SHIPPING OCT/NOV 2023

$38 – Nin Vilimir

$38 – Ko'Mo of the Isles

$38 – Royal Guard

$25 – Lemurian Savage

$15 – Lemurian Slate

$25 – Lemurian Character Pack #1

$25 – Lemurian Character Pack #2

$38 – Konclusive! Imperial Sentry

"The Konclusive! Imperial Sentry is an exclusive variant figure that is available through the KICKSTARTER. Konclusive! figures will not be made available to retailers at retailer pricing. Outside of KICKSTARTER there will be two ways to obtain Konclusive! figures at direct pricing. One: Limited amounts will be available at conventions that the team attends. Two: Limited Amounts will be made available through online contest via Social Media such as Instagram and Facebook. We realize that not all fans can fly across the country to obtain exclusive convention figures. As such these figures will be offered at multiple shows throughout the Country. "