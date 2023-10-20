Posted in: Collectibles, Diamond Select Toys, Gentle Giant, Statues | Tagged: Diamond Select Toys, gentle giant ltd, marvel

Save the Day with Diamond Select Toys Newest Marvel Comics Statues

Clear some space in your growing collection as a new set of statues are on the way from Diamond Select Toys for Marvel Comics

Get ready for a new marvelous set of statues as Diamond Select Toys and Gentle Giant Ltd. are back with some new additions. Your Marvel Comics collection is about to get an upgrade with three new statues from across the Universe. Up first is the leader of the X-Men as Scott Summer, aka Cyclops, who is ready for action. This 10" bust features the fearless mutant in his popular 90s outfit with his eye beam heating up. Things then get a little spicy as Ghost Rider is racing on in with a new Skottie Young statue. Coming in at 4.5" tall, this little guy is taking his scooter skills to a fiery new level that Marvel Comics fans won't want to miss. Last but not least, the Silver Surfer is here with new PVC statue as this cosmic hero zooms on in with some insane galactic power.

Each of these Marvel Comic statues is packed with some impressive detail and will lighten up any collection. Silver Surfer will not be limited and is priced at $80, with pre-orders found right here. Ghost Rider on the other hand, is limited to 3,000 pieces and it priced at $75 with pre-orders located here. X-Men fans are the ones getting the most limited release with only 1,000 pieces with a $175 price tag and found right here. Excelsior!

Cyclops (Comic) Legends in 3-Dimensions Bust

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Scott Summers is a legend among mutants, and now he's a Legend in 3-D! Frequent X-Men team leader Cyclops is now the latest half-scale bust from DST, measuring approximately 10 inches tall atop a tech-inspired pedestal. Wearing his popular 1990s headgear, the eyebeam-blasting mutant has translucent energy leaking from his visor, and the stoic expression we've come to expect from ol' Slim Summers. Limited to only 1,000 pieces, it comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Designed by Joe Allard, sculpted by Joe Menna!"

Ghost Rider Animated Style Statue

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! The Spirit of Vengeance has never been more adorable! Riding on his flaming scooter, this Young Marvel version of Ghost Rider is based on the cover artwork of Skottie Young, and stands approximately 4.5 inches tall. Limited to only 3,000 pieces, this mini-statue comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity. Sculpted by Casen Barnard!"

Silver Surfer (Comic) Gallery Diorama

"A Diamond Select Toys release! Through the spaceways he soars! The Silver Surfer is an iconic member of the Marvel Universe, and this Gallery Diorama captures him in all of his glittering glory! Measuring approximately 10 inches tall, this PVC sculpture shows Norrin Radd on his board, with clear blue energy surrounding his hands to represent the Power Cosmic! It comes packaged in a full-color window box. Designed by Nelson X. Asencio, sculpted by Alterton!"

