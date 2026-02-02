Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: iron studios, ultraman

Save the Day with Iron Studios New 1/10 Art Scale Ultraman Statue

Iron Studios has just revealed their new selection of 1/10 Art Scale statues including the cosmic kaiju fighter known as Ultraman

Article Summary Iron Studios unveils a detailed 1/10 scale Ultraman statue capturing the classic tokusatsu hero in action.

Statue features Ultraman in his iconic red and silver suit, posed above a building in a signature battle stance.

The collectible stands 7.24 inches tall and is available for pre-order now for $189.99, releasing October 2026.

Fans and collectors can expect high fidelity, authentic sculpt, and quality from Iron Studios’ latest Ultraman release.

Iron Studio is back with a new selection of impressive 1/10 Art Scale statues across a nice variety of iconic properties. Up next is the arrival of Ultraman, the legendary Japanese superhero who first appeared in the television series Ultraman back in 1966. Created by Eiji Tsuburaya, this hero became a cornerstone of the tokusatsu genre and reigned from the Land of Light. Ultraman merges with a human host to help protect Earth from giant monsters known as kaiju. There have been many iterations of the mythos, but most of his signature elements stay the same, with his color-changing timer, energy beam attacks, and massive battles against towering creatures.

Iron Studios now captures Ultraman in his element with a fun and sleek 7.24" statue that showcases him in a classic pose. Staying true to the original series, this statue showcases his enormous size, towering above a building, and is depicted in his iconic red and silver battle suit. From the shine of his suit to the detail in the surroundings, and even a classic Ultraman pose, this is one statue fans will need in their collection. Pre-orders are already live on the Iron Online Store for $189.99, and he is set to release in October 2026.

