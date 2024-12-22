Posted in: Collectibles | Tagged: gentle giant ltd, star wars

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Snowtrooper Legends Bust Revealed

Step into a galaxy far, far away with some brand new Star Wars collectibles from Gentle Giant Ltd. are on the way including the Snowtrooper

Article Summary Discover Gentle Giant's latest Star Wars collectible: a stunning Snowtrooper bust from The Empire Strikes Back.

Snowtroopers are key to the Empire’s assault on Hoth, known for their cold-weather combat skills and adaptability.

Limited to 1,000 units, the 10" Snowtrooper bust features exquisite detail and a striking display for collectors.

Pre-order the Snowtrooper bust now for $200, with an expected release in Q3 2025. Secure yours before it sells out.

Witness the rise of the Empire as Gentle Giant Ltd. is back with a brand new Star Wars statue that takes collectors back to the Original Trilogy. Snowtroopers are specialized stormtroopers that are trained for combat in extreme cold environments. They first appear in The Empire Strikes Back and are equipped with insulated armor and survival gear. They were the first boots on the ground to lead the Empire's assault on Echo Base during the Battle of Hoth. Their signature white armor includes a long kama to protect against frostbite as well as a breathing apparatus for those icy conditions.

It is soldiers like the Snowtroopers that showcase the brutality of the Empire, showing anyone who stood against them and their adaptability, making sure no one can escape their grasp. Gentle Giant Ltd. puts the Snowtrooper front and center as they reveal their next Star Wars Legends in 3D bust. This beauty comes in at 10" tall and features a nicely sculpted helmet and the upper body of the infamous Snowtrooper. Star Wars collectors will surely want to act fast on owning this trooper as it will be limited to only 1,000 pieces. Pre-orders are already live online for $200 with a Q3 2025 release and can also be reserved at your local comic book store.

Star Wars: The Empire Strikes Back Snowtrooper Legends in 3-D

"A Gentle Giant LTD release! Winter is coming, so why not lean into it with the new ½ scale Legends in 3-D bust of a fearsome Snowtrooper? The Empire's ultimate in cold-weather warriors, the Snowtrooper is depicted here as they appeared in The Empire Strikes Back, in head-and-shoulders format atop a faux-metal base. It measures approximately 10 inches tall and features detailed sculpting and paint applications. It comes packaged in a full-color box with a numbered certificate of authenticity, and is limited ot only 1,000 pieces."

