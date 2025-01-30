Posted in: Collectibles, McFarlane Toys | Tagged: dc comics, McFarlane Toys

DC Comics Icon Returns with A McFarlane Toys Store Exclusive Figure

The DC Multiverse awaits as McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of figures right from the pages of DC Comics like Icon

Article Summary Discover the DC Multiverse with McFarlane's exclusive figure of Icon, straight from DC Comics.

Icon's new figure features the Icon & Rocket: Season One costume and a striking fabric cape.

Pre-order Icon's sleek figure on GameStop for $22.99, releasing March 2025.

Created by Dwayne McDuffie and M.D. Bright, Icon is a superhero with a compelling origin.

McFarlane Toys is back with a new set of DC Multiverse figures, including a new McFarlane Toys Store exclusive. Icon debuted in Icon #1 (1993), created by Dwayne McDuffie and M.D. Bright, as part of Milestone Comics. His origin story is very similar to Superman's, as he is an alien from the planet Terminan who ends up crash-landed on Earth in the 1800s. His escape pod altered his DNA to match the first human who found him—a Black woman, leading him to grow up as an African American. Over the centuries, Augustus Freeman IV continued to maintain a low profile until he met Raquel Ervin, who convinced him to use his power for good. Icon is now back and ready to save the day with a brand new DC Multiverse figure that features his Icon & Rocket: Season One costume with a sleek fabric cape. He will come with a DC Multiverse display base and a pair of swappable hands, and he will be released as an exclusive Gold Label. Pre-orders are set to go live on GameStop and McFarlane Toys today (1/30) for $22.99 with a March 2025 release date.

DC Comics Icon (Icon & Rocket: Season One) Gold Label

"Long ago, the stranded alien known as Arnus gave up hope of returning to his home planet. Tragically, he'd also realized that his adopted home of Earth was beyond saving. Content to waste away his long life in a human guise, Arnus was past caring…until the day a young woman named Raquel Ervin crashed into his life. Soon she'd convinced him to put his incredible power to work again as the heroic Icon…and to transform her into his sidekick, Rocket!"

ICON as featured in DC comics.

Incredibly detailed 7" scale figure based on the DC MULTIVERSE.

Designed with Ultra Articulation with up to 22 moving parts for full range of posing and play.

Enjoyed this? Please share on social media!

Stay up-to-date and support the site by following Bleeding Cool on Google News today!