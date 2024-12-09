Posted in: Collectibles, Iron Studios | Tagged: captain planet, iron studios

Save the Planet with Iron Studios New 1/10 Captain Planet Statue

A new selection of statues are on the way from Iron Studios including the eco-friendly superhero avatar known as Captain Plante

Eco-friendly fun has arrived as Iron Studios has unveiled its latest heroic statue with Captain Planet! Captain Planet and the Planeteers was an American animated series that hit TV screens back in 1990. It was created by Ted Turner and Barbara Pyle. The show was quite different compared to other cartoons on the screen as it was designed to help raise environmental awareness and, oddly enough, promote activism for young audiences. The story follows five teenagers with Kwame, Wheeler, Linka, Gi, and Ma-Ti, who have been chosen by the spirit of the Earth, Gaia, to be the Planeteers.

Each of them possesses a magical ring that controls one of the five elements: Earth, Fire, Wind, Water, as well as Heart. When environmental disasters arise, they combine their powers to summon the Captain Planet to protect the planet and fight pollution. Captain Planet has been summoned once again with a new 9.4" tall statue featuring the blue hero in all his glory. He came to life right off the screen with a signature suit, green hair, and a heroic pose with a fun base as all the elements united in calling him into action. If you're looking to save the planet, then look no further, as pre-orders for this statue are live for $185 with a Q3 2025 release date. Go, Planet!

Captain Planet

"With a golden Earth emblem on his chest, red boots and gloves, blue eyes, and the form of a superhero avatar sporting grass-green mullet hair and crystalline blue skin, he takes flight, powered by the forces of nature. These are represented by translucent energy tendrils, each glowing in a unique color."

"Portraying the spirit of the Earth, he wields abilities such as transmutation, elemental control, flight, energy blasts, invulnerability, telepathy, superhuman strength, and much more. An ancient entity acting as the planet's protector and mentor to a group of young environmentalists, Iron Studios proudly presents the "Captain Planet – Captain Planet and the Planeteers – Art Scale 1/10" statue, with the classic elemental warrior standing on top of a stylized globe base symbolizing his mission, adorned with the Planeteers' power rings, from which the beams of energy that summon him emerge.'

