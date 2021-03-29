Scarlet Witch Brings Chaos Magic to Sideshow Collectibles

Sideshow Collectibles is taking Scarlet Witch back to her Marvel Comics roots with their newest statue. Standing 29" tall, this chaos witch is taking on Ultron as she crushes one of his drones with her magic. The statue is very bright, vivid, and loaded up with remarkable detail that can please many Scarlet Witch fans. The statue features a comic book accurate design with her Chao magic incorporated into her design. Sideshow Collectibles has also included a fabric cape that will have posable wire for collectors to add their own style to her pose. This level of chaos magic will dominate your Marvel collection with an amazing statue that is priced at $600. The Scarlet Witch Premium Format Figure from Sideshow Collectibles is set to release between December 2021 and February 2022. Pre-orders are already live, and fans can find her located here; the statue will be limited, but no production size has been revealed yet.

"Don't be so quick to judge witches." Sideshow presents the Scarlet Witch Premium Format™ Figure, a magical new addition to your universe of Marvel collectibles. The Scarlet Witch Premium Format Figure measures 29" tall as the heroine uses her chaos magic powers to tear apart the mechanical menace of Ultron. Held aloft over a base of swirling pink energy and destroyed Ultron parts, Wanda Maximoff shows off her mystic might with focus, determination, and strength unmatched by any man or machine.

Inspired by her classic appearance in Marvel Comics, the polyresin Scarlet Witch Premium Format Figure features a fully sculpted red and pink bodysuit, complete with red boots and gloves exuding chaos magic tendrils. The figure also includes a tailored red fabric cape that features posable wire in the hem so you can craft a dramatic display on your shelf. Wanda's powerful portrait features her iconic red tiara, which frames her face as her hair flows wildly under the influence of her magic. Add a touch of chaos to your Marvel collection and summon your very own Scarlet Witch Premium Format Figure today!