Let's Take A Look At NECA's New Clothed Scream Ghost Face Figure

"What's your favorite scary movie?" With that one phrase, a new horror icon was born. Coming off the slasher boom in the '80s, horror was at a pretty low point when Scream was released in 1995. Wes Craven, the father of Freddy, did it again, though, turning the genre on its ear and setting us up for the next evolution of terror. Ghost Face was scary because, frankly, anyone could be him or her. The robes were not form-fitting. The voicebox distorted the killer's sound so that it was not familiar. And the iconic mask, with its twisted, elongated jaw, perfectly concealed the truth: you don't know who this is. Truly terrifying. It has been a long time coming, but the super team working on horror at NECA finally got their hands on Ghost Face. They were nice enough to send us over their first stab at it, so let's see what they did with the Scream baddie.

NECA Knocks The Scream Baddie Out Of The Park

Besides the packaging. I have just never really been a fan of these clamshell releases. The key art is cool, and I like the figure photos on the back. But comparing it to other NECA releases, it just feels like a relic of a different time at this point. Not all of the retro cloth figures come this way, but I will always just kind of be like "Ehh" when I see it. When the Scream Ghost Face Ultimate figure comes out, that box will blow this out of the water.

Once out of the package, though, Ghost Face is a home run in every sense. he comes with an interchangeable hand, voicebox, and knife. Premium sort goods adorn the figure, and I have to say, this figure needed it. It really is perfect, the material is nice and thick, and all of the detail work is top-notch. It rests comfortably on the figure in any pose, especially with his arms out so the wraps can fall off his arms. He is easy to stand too, and fun to pose. Much like Scream, it is all about the mask, though. And they nailed it. There is not anything out of place, not a speck of black paint in the white, nothing. Just the face we came to know and love all those years ago.

Usually, I do not prefer these cloth figures, but in this case, I think it will turn out to be a better overall figure than the Ultimate when that is released. Knife, voicebox, figure. That is all that is needed for a perfect Ghost Face, and that is what we got here. Scream fans should not sleep on this one at all. That cloth robe makes him one of the best horror releases of the year and a worthy addition to any horror fans collection. You can still snag one in-store now or by clicking here.